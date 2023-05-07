The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) defeated Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) in a doubleheader on May 6th, winning the first game 2-1 and the second game 10-8. The games were held at AACC’s home field in Arnold, Maryland.

In the first game, CSM’s Lacey Bateman pitched a complete game, giving up only one earned run on six hits with nine strikeouts. Cameron Guy provided the offensive spark for CSM, hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning to give CSM a 2-0 lead. AACC scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a double by Sierra Fowler, but were unable to mount a comeback as CSM won the game 2-1.

The second game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading blows throughout the game. AACC got off to a fast start, scoring two runs in the first inning on a double by Courtney Maurer and a single by Kendall Thomas. AACC added three more runs in the third inning on a three-run home run by Thomas.

But CSM answered back in the fourth inning, scoring three runs on a single by Madison Kavlick and a double by Madison Jury. CSM tied the game in the fifth inning on a single by Kaela Gilligan and took the lead on a single by Lacey Bateman.

CSM extended their lead in the sixth inning, scoring three runs on a wild pitch and a single by Bateman. They added another run in the seventh inning on a single by Marissa Herndon.

AACC mounted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring two runs on a single by Jaclyn Nevins and a double by Makayla Blake. But CSM held on for the win, with Bateman coming in to pitch the final 1.1 innings for the save.

The wins improve CSM’s record to 9-15 on the season, while AACC falls to 12-17-1. Both teams have a few more games left in their regular season schedules before heading to the playoffs.

The games were played in front of a small crowd, with only 24 people in attendance for the first game and 44 for the second game. The umpires for both games were Scott Snyder at home plate and Sam Shrader at first base.

