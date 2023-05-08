The Bowie Baysox closed out their 11-game homestand with a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon. Gilbert Lara and Billy Cook each hit three-run home runs to power the Baysox to their second win of the six-game set against Erie.

In a rematch of last Tuesday’s starting pitching matchup, the Baysox’s Chayce McDermott faced off against the SeaWolves’ Brant Hurter. Despite Erie taking an early 2-0 lead in the second inning, the Orioles’ No. 18 prospect dominated the rest of the way, striking out nine batters over five innings to match his career-high in a Baysox uniform.

Bowie finally broke through in the fourth inning, as Lara hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot down the left field line, to give the Baysox a 3-2 lead. Cook then hit his third home run of the series in the fifth inning, a three-run blast to left center, to extend the lead to 6-2 and chase Hurter from the contest.

Although Erie mounted a comeback in the later innings, Bowie’s Wandisson Charles was able to strike out Luis Santana to end the game and secure his first save of the season.

With the win, the Baysox improved to 8-17 on the season and will travel to Harrisburg to take on the Senators in a six-game set beginning on Tuesday.

