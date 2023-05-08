A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Bryans Road, Maryland, after reportedly assaulting his girlfriend and threatening a bystander with harm. According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place at approximately 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic assault and gunshots in the same area.

Upon arrival, officers found Carl Francis Braxton, 30, with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Sedgemore Place and Matthews Road. Despite receiving first aid from the responding officers, Braxton was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Braxton had assaulted his girlfriend inside their townhouse before she managed to escape and encountered a man who was walking his dog. Witnesses say that Braxton approached and threatened to harm the man, who then produced a gun and shot Braxton when he continued to walk aggressively toward him.

The bystander, who has a permit to carry a firearm, remained on the scene until officers arrived. He was transported to a police station for questioning and subsequently released pending further investigation. Authorities have stated that there is no indication that any of the involved parties were known to the shooter.

Detectives are currently consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, submitting tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or using the P3Intel mobile app.

