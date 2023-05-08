The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced plans to conduct range testing on May 9-10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. that may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone will be restricted during testing as described in 33 CFR 334.230.

NSWCDD is responsible for delivering warfare systems to protect the nation and defeat its adversaries. Its vision is to design, develop, and integrate technologically superior warfare systems for the 21st century. As part of this mission, the center conducts testing to ensure the effectiveness of these systems.

Range schedules can change frequently, and those concerned about potential disruptions are encouraged to call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website at http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.aspx for daily updates on range operations and test schedules.

Residents and businesses in the surrounding communities should be aware that the testing may produce very loud noise. NSWCDD is taking steps to minimize the impact of the noise on nearby communities, but some disruption may still occur. Those who have concerns or questions about the testing can contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154 for more information.

In order to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment, access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone will be restricted during testing as described in 33 CFR 334.230. Those who need access to the zone during the testing period should contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office for more information.

The NSWCDD is committed to minimizing the impact of its operations on the surrounding communities, and it appreciates the understanding and cooperation of those who may be affected by the upcoming range testing. By conducting these tests, the center can continue to deliver technologically superior warfare systems to protect the nation and defeat its adversaries.

