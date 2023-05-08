The Southern Maryland Crabs faced off against the Charleston Dirty Birds, with both teams hoping to secure a victory. The Crabs came into the game with two consecutive wins, thanks to the excellent pitching performances of Mitch Lambson and Daryl Thompson. The team’s starting pitcher for this game, Sandro Cabrera, aimed to continue the trend.

Charleston took an early lead, scoring a run in the first inning through a Dawel Lugo sacrifice fly. However, that was all the Dirty Birds would manage for the rest of the game. The Southern Maryland team bounced back in the second inning, capitalizing on a Jose Rosario RBI triple. Ryan Haug then drove Rosario in with a sacrifice fly, putting the Crabs ahead 2-1.

The North Division leaders extended their lead in the fourth inning when David Harris hit a home run, doubling their score to 4-1. Harris had an impressive game, going 4-4 at the plate. The Crabs added one more run in the fifth inning after a throwing error by Charleston’s shortstop Diego Goris.

Cabrera had an impressive outing, pitching six innings, striking out six, and giving up just one run. Jacques Pucheu replaced Cabrera and closed out the game for the Crabs, pitching three innings, striking out four, and retiring all nine hitters he faced.

The Southern Maryland Crabs’ victory against the Charleston Dirty Birds was a team effort, with solid pitching and excellent hitting. The Crabs’ recent winning streak is a testament to the team’s hard work and determination.

The Southern Maryland team is looking to continue their winning ways as they face off against the York Revolution next. With the team’s impressive form, fans can expect a thrilling game as the Crabs aim to extend their winning streak.

