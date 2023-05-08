The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Team traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia, to compete in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championships. The two-day meet took place on May 7th and May 8th, and the Seahawks earned 5th place overall in the conference, earning 13 points.

The Seahawks started off the weekend with Marion Lajara and Max Baitman participating in the Men’s Hammer Throw. Lajara earned tenth place, and Baitman earned 11th overall. The pair also participated in the Men’s Shot Put and earned 10th and 11th place.

Zack Kralec earned third place in the Men’s Pole Vault at 3.96 meters.

On Sunday, Patton Harbourt placed eighth overall in the Men’s 300 Meter Steeplechase.

Alex Gouin, Zane Obi, Jaedon Aso, and Emmanuel Douge broke the currently held school record and earned fifth place in the Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay with a time of 45.39.

In the Men’s 1500 Meter Run, Quentin Pastore finished in eleventh place with a time of 4:20.64, and Kelly Bryne finished close behind at 4:26.73. Pastore and Byrne also participated in the Men’s 800 Meter Run, with Pastore finishing 14th with a time of 2:11.90 and Byrne finishing 15th with a time of 2:17.64.

Zane Obi finished in eleventh place in the Men’s 400 Meter Dash with a time of 53.20. Nate Norris followed behind in 12th place at 54.30, and Eli Henson finished in 13th place at 54.98.

Emmanuel Douge placed fifth overall in the Men’s 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.20. Douge also participated in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash, finishing sixth overall with a time of 22.82. Three fellow Seahawks also participated in this event, with Zane Obi finishing 14th with a time of 24.43, Jaedon Aso finishing 15th at 24.47, and Alex Gouin finishing 16th at 24.57.

The quartet of Zane Obi, Eli Henson, Quentin Pastore, and Nate Norris ran the 4×400 and earned fifth place overall with a time of 3:57.13.

Marion Lajara finished ninth overall in the Men’s Discus Throw at 29.34 meters, with Max Baitman following in tenth place at 23.87 meters. Zack Kralec finished in eighth place overall in the Men’s Javelin throw.

This concludes the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Track and Field season.

