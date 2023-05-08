The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Team traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia, to compete in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championships. The two-day event took place on Saturday, May 7th, and Sunday, May 8th. The Seahawks gave an impressive performance, earning 5th place overall in the conference and a total of 41 points.

The competition kicked off with Lauren Sapp’s performance in the 10,000-meter run, where she earned sixth place with a time of 41:42.26. Sapp also participated in the Women’s 5000-meter run and placed seventh overall. Four Seahawks participated in the Women’s Shot Put, with Amira Whitaker coming in 7th place with 8.38 meters, Morgan Marzec in 8th with 7.93 meters, Fladaina Bruno in 9th with 7.95 meters, and Jordyn Miles in 9th with 7.85 meters.

Credit: Clint Often

Alana Thompson broke the school record for Women’s Long Jump at 4.85 meters, earning her sixth place overall. Chay’la Rivers was close behind in ninth place at 4.44 meters. Nayev Pumphrey earned fourth place overall in the Women’s Hammer Throw, with a throw of 29.25 meters. Behind her in fifth was Morgan Marzec at 27.21 meters, Jordyn Miles in eighth at 25.59 meters, and Fladaina Bruno in ninth at 25.32 meters.

Sunday saw the 4×100 relay team of Chay’la Rivers, Savannah Owens, Tray Mobray, and Alana Thompson, earning fourth place with a time of 52.19 and breaking the school record. Ariana Lecouras earned 11th place in the Women’s 1500-meter run, while Savannah Owens broke the school record in the Women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.86, earning her fourth place overall.

Chay’la Rivers also gave an outstanding performance, breaking the school record in the Women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 27.00 and earning seventh place. Rivers also placed eighth in the Women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 13.01 and broke the school record in the Women’s Triple Jump at 9.90 meters. Brittney Douglas earned third place in the Women’s 800-meter run, breaking the current school record with a time of 2:22.42.

The squad of Savannah Owens, Elise Kinyanjui, Alana Thompson, and Brittney Douglas earned 3rd place overall in the Women’s 4×400 run with a time of 4:23.76. Elise Kinyanjui also broke the school record for the Women’s High Jump at a height of 1.45 meters, earning her third place overall. Alana Thompson broke the school record in the Women’s Javelin Throw at 17.37 meters, earning her fifth place.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Track and Field season has come to an end with an impressive performance from the Seahawks. The team has shown immense talent and determination throughout the season, and their hard work has paid off in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championships. The team can be proud of their performance and look forward to the next season with confidence.

Like this: Like Loading...