In support of the Maryland Highway Safety Office’s “Towards Zero Deaths” campaign, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to reducing the number of alcohol-related fatalities. One way they support this initiative is by utilizing grant funding from the Maryland Highway Safety Office to place additional deputies on the roadways for the specific task of locating impaired drivers.

With the alarming statistics from the Maryland Highway Safety Office showing that in 2021, there were 6,522 impaired driving crashes statewide, resulting in 2,802 injuries and 151 fatalities, the Sheriff’s Office is taking action. A third of all statewide fatal crashes and 34 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involve an impaired driver. The sobriety checkpoints are essential to a comprehensive program to reduce drunk driving. Research has shown that sobriety checkpoints can reduce alcohol-related crashes anywhere from 18 to 26 percent.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will continue aggressively enforcing the State DUI laws and conduct more DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols. These checkpoints aim to educate drivers about the dangers of driving a motor vehicle after they have consumed alcoholic beverages and/or controlled dangerous substances.

Sheriff Ricky Cox, who is committed to the safety of the roadways and motorists in Calvert County, has asked that drivers drink responsibly and not drive. He urges people to plan and arrange a safe ride home, call a ride share, or call him.

The checkpoints will be conducted in the coming weeks, and the Sheriff’s Office hopes to reduce the number of alcohol-related fatalities significantly. By educating drivers and taking impaired drivers off the roadways, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to make the roadways in Calvert County safer for everyone.

