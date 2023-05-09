Calvert County, Maryland – Residents are invited to participate in the second annual “Chalk the Walk” event, hosted by the Calvert County Family Network (CCFN) and Department of Parks & Recreation, in partnership with various organizations, to raise awareness about the importance of children’s mental health. The event is being held in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 7-13.

The “Chalk the Walk” event encourages participants to use chalk to draw pictures and write positive messages and words of encouragement on designated public sidewalks or on their own sidewalk. This year’s event aims to reduce stigma and encourage conversations about children’s mental health and well-being.

Residents are encouraged to share photos of their artwork on social media using the hashtag #CalvertMentalHealthMatters.

A special kick-off event will be held on Tuesday, May 9, from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick. Drop-in chalk events will be hosted from May 8-13 at various public locations throughout the county, including all Calvert Library locations, CalvertHealth Medical Center, and Calvert County Behavioral Health locations.

The event is being organized in partnership with Calvert County Public Schools, Calvert Library, CalvertHealth, Calvert County Behavioral Health, and the Local Behavioral Health Advisory Council.

Calvert County offers numerous resources for youth struggling with mental health needs and their families. Local resources can be found at OurCalvert.org or by contacting the Local Care Team at www.calvertcountymd.gov/2629/Local-Care-Team. For more information about children’s mental health, visit www.childrensmentalhealthmatters.org/find-help/parents-families/.

For more information about the “Chalk the Walk” event, contact the CCFN at 410-414-5997.

May 8-13 – All Calvert Library locations (Fairview, Prince Frederick, Southern, and Twin Beaches)

All Calvert Library locations (Fairview, Prince Frederick, Southern, and Twin Beaches) May 8-13 – CalvertHealth Medical Center

CalvertHealth Medical Center May 8-12 – All Calvert County Behavioral Health Locations (Barstow, Chesapeake Beach, Lusby, and Prince Frederick)

May 9, 2-4 p.m. – Community Resources Building (30 Duke St., Prince Frederick)

Community Resources Building (30 Duke St., Prince Frederick) May 10, 9:30-11:45 a.m. – Calvert County Parks & Recreation Community Centers (Harriet E. Brown, Mt. Hope, Northeast, and Southern)

