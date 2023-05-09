LA PLATA, Md. – On May 12, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will celebrate the graduation of 471 candidates for 389 degrees and 142 certificates during its 64rd Spring Commencement. The ceremony will be held at the college’s La Plata Campus and will feature keynote addresses from three students, Makayla Butler, Lauren Davis, and Breanna Kekesi.

Of the graduates being celebrated, 217 are from Charles County, 132 are from St. Mary’s County, 105 are from Calvert County, and 17 are from outside the region. Sixty-five percent of the graduates are women and 35% are men, and 26% of the students graduated with honors.

The most popular fields of study were arts and sciences, nursing, business administration, cybersecurity, and social sciences. The top certificates obtained were in general studies transfer, graphic design, and advanced and basic accounting. The youngest graduate is 16 years old, and the oldest graduate is 70 years young.

The CSM School of Liberal Arts commencement will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the School of Professional and Technical Studies at 1 p.m., and the School of Science and Health at 4 p.m. Tickets are not required to attend each ceremony, and guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the ceremony begins.

Butler, of Charles County, will address her class at the School of Liberal Arts commencement. After graduating from high school in 2020, she went straight into the workforce to save money for college. She found herself uninspired and turned to CSM to explore deeper connections and possibilities for herself. Butler will be graduating with her Associate of Arts degree in Social Sciences and Arts and Sciences.

Davis, of St. Mary’s County, will address her class at the School of Professional and Technical Studies commencement. Davis started taking continuing education classes at CSM in 2009 a few years after she graduated from high school in 2006. She returned to CSM as an adult, full-time student in 2021 during the pandemic, earning her degree with three children at home, including a toddler, while working full-time. Davis will be graduating with a degree in Business Management AAS.

Kekesi, of Calvert County, will address her class at the School of Science and Health commencement. While working toward her degree as a full-time student at CSM, she was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, made the Dean’s List, earned a scholarship, and was elected as the Student Government Association Secretary at the Prince Frederick Campus where she also got a job as a CSM student assistant. Kekesi will graduate with her degree in Pre-Professional Health with a Nursing concentration.

The college will also recognize 62 Charles County Public School seniors in the inaugural Early College class who will participate in commencement and receive their General Studies Transfer certificate.

The safety of CSM students, guests, and employees is of utmost importance. CSM will conduct bag checks at commencement, and all individuals may be subject to a bag check before entry. CSM Public Safety officials encourage guests to leave large secondary bags, diaper bags, and backpacks in their vehicles or at home as these will be subject to the bag check process at the door.

Guests arriving after the doors close may view the ceremony via livestream at www.csmd.edu/graduation. A video of each commencement will also be available for viewing on the college’s YouTube channel following the events.

Like this: Like Loading...