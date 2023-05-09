Leonardtown, MD – A head-on collision in St. Mary’s County on Tuesday morning left one driver seriously injured and two vehicles totaled. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Point Lookout Road (Route 5) and Moakley Street at 7:39 am.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found one operator unresponsive and trapped. The collision was severe enough that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

The preliminary investigation found that a 2022 Nissan Altima driven by Wendy Ricardo Laurent, age 28 of New Hampshire, was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road when it crossed the center divider line and collided head-on with a 2007 Jeep Patriot driven by Matthew Scott Dement, age 48 of Great Mills. The two vehicles began to rotate counterclockwise upon impact, and a 2020 Ford F-450 struck the rear of the Altima with an attached equipment trailer driven by Justin Dominic Morgan, age 23 of Lexington Park.

Dement suffered incapacitating injuries and was airlifted to a regional medical center. Laurent was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. Morgan signed a refusal for care at the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to contribute to the crash.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not yet provided a statement to contact Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. 72265 or email brandon.foor@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Point Lookout Road and Moakley Street intersection was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated the accident, and traffic was diverted to other routes. The road has since been reopened, and traffic is flowing normally.

