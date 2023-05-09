HAGERSTOWN, MD – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) and motorcycle advocacy group ABATE of Maryland Inc. will launch the state’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month during a ceremony at the MVA Hagerstown branch on May 9, 2023.

The campaign, which Governor Wes Moore declared for May, aims to educate both new and experienced riders on the rules of the road and promote driver awareness to share the road. Local community organizations and vendors will also offer safety-related information throughout the month.

According to the MVA, about 80% of motorcycle-related fatalities in Maryland occur from May through October, which coincides with the unofficial start of the riding season for motorcyclists. Additionally, more than half (59%) of these crashes occur on Friday through Sunday.

One of the event’s highlights is the announcement of the return of a program that allows customers to obtain their motorcycle license in one day. The program, which was previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now available to eligible individuals.

The ceremony will also feature the participation of Clarence “Tuck” Koontz from ABATE of Maryland Inc., Washington County Chapter, and Sheriff Brian K. Albert from Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office. Local officials and community partners are invited to attend the event.

The MVA recommends that riders take safety seriously by wearing proper gear, obtaining a motorcycle license, and completing a safety course. The state also advises drivers to be vigilant and always check for motorcycles before changing lanes, turning, or merging.

The Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month campaign aims to reduce motorcycle fatalities and injuries on Maryland roads. The MVA encourages all motorists to practice safe driving habits and share the road with motorcyclists.

The event will occur on May 9, 2023, at the MVA Hagerstown branch office, 18306 Col. Henry K. Douglas Dr., in Hagerstown, MD. The community organizations and vendors providing safety-related information will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the month.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and ABATE of Maryland Inc. are committed to promoting motorcycle safety awareness throughout the state. With the start of the riding season, it is essential to remember that riders have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers. By working together, we can make Maryland roads safer for everyone.

