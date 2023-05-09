The Charles County Animal Care Center has introduced three lovable dogs to the public searching for their forever homes. These adorable animals are Izzy, Jordan, and Blue, each with their unique personalities and traits. They were brought into the shelter under different circumstances but are all looking for a loving family to care for them. Blue Jordan Izzy

Izzy, a seven-month-old male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, was found in the night cages with little information. The shelter assumes that he and another dog were from the same household because the handwriting on their notes is identical. The staff at the shelter haven’t assessed his behavior yet, but they’ve noted that he will be neutered once adopted. At 40.9 pounds, Izzy is already a medium-sized dog and is expected to grow more.

Jordan is a male dog that was brought in as a stray on 10/29. He is approximately one year old and was thin when he first arrived at the shelter, weighing only 31 lbs. However, he’s slowly gaining weight and is now at 47 lbs. Jordan is a treat-motivated dog and has been learning commands like “sit” and “place.” He enjoys following attendants around and loves a good cuddle. Although he’s a curious dog, he isn’t too interested in exploring his surroundings. Jordan is expected to make an excellent companion for someone who’s looking for a laid-back dog.

Blue is a female dog whose owner surrendered because they had nowhere to keep her. She is housebroken and gets along well with other dogs, including male Yorkies. Blue is very affectionate and loves sitting on laps. She’s also been used as a helper dog, so she’s familiar with performing tasks for her owners. The staff at the shelter have noted that Blue accepts hands-on assessments, is curious about other dogs, and lifts her food.

All three dogs are in good health and will be fully vetted, including neutering for Izzy, once they find their forever homes. They are also up-to-date on their vaccines, and any prospective owners can visit them at the shelter. The shelter staff recommends that potential owners spend time with each dog to see which would be the best fit for their home.

If you’re interested in adopting Izzy, Jordan, or Blue, you can visit the Charles County Animal Care Center at 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637, or call them at 301-932-1713. You can also send them an email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

Adopting a pet is a huge responsibility, but it’s also a rewarding experience. By adopting one of these lovable dogs, you’re not only giving them a new home, but you’re also gaining a loyal companion.

