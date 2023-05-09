The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 new correctional officers, three of whom will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center. The graduates received their final inspection from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 69, at a ceremony held on May 5, 2023, at St. John’s Vianney’s Family Life Center in Prince Frederick.

Sheriff Ricky Cox and Major Reece are proud to announce the addition of new officers to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) team. Maura Baker, Zachary Montgomery, and Brandon Zickefoose will join the Calvert County Detention Center team. The other eight graduates will be assigned to various correctional facilities throughout Southern Maryland.

The new officers underwent a rigorous training program lasting approximately 10 weeks. The CELTP training program includes courses on correctional law, ethics, communication, report writing, and defensive tactics. The training program is designed to ensure that the officers are fully prepared to handle the challenges of working in a correctional facility. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The CCSO is committed to providing its officers with the training and resources they need to excel in their jobs. The agency offers ongoing training programs to ensure that its officers are up-to-date with the latest techniques and procedures.

The graduation ceremony was attended by the graduates’ family members, friends, and colleagues. The ceremony included a presentation of certificates to the graduates and speeches by Sheriff Cox and Major Reece.

The CCSO is always looking for new recruits to join its team. The agency offers a variety of career paths, including law enforcement, corrections, and administrative positions. Those interested in applying for a position with the CCSO should visit the agency’s website for more information.

The CCSO congratulates all of the new officers on their graduation from the CELTP training program. The agency is proud to have such dedicated and committed officers joining its team and is confident that they will do an excellent job in their new roles. The CCSO looks forward to the contributions that the new officers will make to the community.

