The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to announce that the 2nd Annual Men’s Health Day event will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

This year’s event will feature two informative presentations on men’s health, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ. Additionally, there will be informational displays available throughout the day.

One of the event’s speakers, Rihana Bouhussein, and Kelly Condron, from the St. Mary’s County Health Department and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, will be presenting on “You Are What You Eat – Nutrition Forum” from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Theron Hudson, from the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, will present “The Care and Keeping of YOU: The Importance of Self Care” from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Personalized Therapy, LLC, is the generous sponsor of the event, which is free to attend. However, pre-registration for this event is strongly encouraged. Interested attendees can register online at stmaryscountymd.gov/menshealth.

Sarah Miller, the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, encourages anyone with questions or concerns about the event to contact her directly at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073 or sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.

The event is part of a more significant effort to promote awareness of men’s health and provide accessible resources for men in the community. As men tend to be less likely to visit a doctor, events like Men’s Health Day help break down the stigma surrounding men’s health and encourage them to prioritize their health and well-being.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), men are more likely than women to smoke, drink excessively, and engage in other risky behaviors that can lead to poor health outcomes. Men are also more likely to die from leading causes of death, including heart disease, cancer, and accidents.

Men’s Health Day aims to encourage men to take a proactive approach to their health and wellbeing by providing access to health information and resources. Whether it’s through small lifestyle changes, regular check-ups, or more significant health interventions, the goal is to help men live healthier, happier lives.

The success of last year’s event inspired the Department of Aging & Human Services to continue this vital tradition. With a strong lineup of speakers, informative displays, and a free lunch, Men’s Health Day promises to be a valuable resource for men in St. Mary’s County and beyond.

