On Friday, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomed and congratulated four new Correctional Officers who graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 69.

As the nation celebrates National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, the sheriff’s office proudly announces the successful completion of Shelby Connolly, Qur-An Dyson, Kayla Kerns, and Abdu Sa’s 11-week course. Sheriff Hall and CO Connolly Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Hall and CO Sa Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office CO Qur-An Dyson, class speaker Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Michael Labanowski presents CO Kerns with the Steve Allen Award Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Graduates of the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 69 and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Staff Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Session 69 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 69 focuses on preparing new correctional officers to work in correctional institutions. The training is essential for teaching recruits how to maintain order and discipline in correctional facilities and how to ensure the safety of inmates and staff.

CO Sa and CO Kerns stood out from the class for their outstanding performance. CO Sa received the Physical Fitness award, reflecting his commitment to physical fitness and the ability to perform the job’s rigorous duties. On the other hand, CO Kerns received the Steve Allen Award, named after a former St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Steve Allen. The award honors the officer who exemplifies leadership, initiative, motivation, and compassion among the class.

Correctional officers play a vital role in the criminal justice system. They supervise inmates, ensure their safety and security, and maintain order and discipline within the correctional facility. As such, a correctional officer’s role is challenging and requires a high level of professionalism, commitment, and integrity.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of the correctional officers’ role. It is committed to providing them with the training and resources necessary to succeed in their jobs. The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program is just one of the many training programs offered by the sheriff’s office to ensure that its officers are adequately prepared to handle the challenges they may face on the job.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomes and congratulates its newest recruits and is confident they will positively impact the department. As we celebrate National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, we honor and thank all correctional officers for their commitment, professionalism, and dedication to ensuring public safety.

