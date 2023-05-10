As announced on Monday, the No. 1 Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) women’s lacrosse team has secured the top seed in the 2023 NJCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The Riverhawks, with an undefeated record of 8-0, will face defending national champions Harford (0-7) in the semifinals on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. in Rochester, N.Y.

This will be the fourth time AACC and Harford meeting this season. AACC had won by at least 14 goals in the previous three matches. The Riverhawks have been dominant this season, with an average of 19.5 goals per game and a defense allowing only 4.5 goals per game.

AACC, which has made 14 appearances at the national tournament, has the most appearances of any women’s lacrosse program in the NJCAA since the sport was introduced in 2004. The Riverhawks last appeared in the title game in 2019, which was held on their home field. AACC has made it to the national title game seven times since 2004 and won its most recent championship in New York State in 2007.

The other semifinal match will feature second-seed Onondaga and third-seed Monroe, with the winner of both games competing for the championship title on Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m.

All tournament games will be streamed live on the NJCAA Network, which can be accessed through https://www.njcaa.org/network.

The NJCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship is a highlight of the college lacrosse season and is eagerly anticipated by fans and teams alike. The championship showcases the best community college women’s lacrosse teams from across the United States, and the teams are selected based on their performance throughout the season.

This year, the AACC Riverhawks have emerged as a dominant team and have consistently demonstrated their skills and abilities on the field. With an undefeated record and an impressive average of 19.5 goals per game, the Riverhawks are the clear favorites to win this year’s championship.

However, the Harford Owls, who are the defending champions, cannot be underestimated. Despite their current record, the Owls are a talented team and have shown they can compete at the highest level.

The upcoming semifinal match between the Riverhawks and the Owls promises to be exciting, and lacrosse fans from across the country will be eagerly watching to see who emerges as the winner.

For the AACC Riverhawks, the semifinal match is an opportunity to continue their impressive season and advance to the championship match, where they can claim their second championship title.

Regardless of the outcome of the championship, the 2023 NJCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship promises to be an exciting event, with talented athletes showcasing their skills and abilities on the field. Lacrosse fans can watch all the action live on the NJCAA Network, which will provide coverage of all the tournament games.

