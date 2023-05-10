The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) is offering its FAST TRACK licensing program to qualified motorcyclists who are seeking a Class M license. This program allows riders to take both the knowledge and riding tests on the same day without needing a learner’s permit or a 14-day waiting period.

Conducted by certified Motorcycle Safety Program Instructors, FAST TRACK Licensing is available at select MVA branch offices from May through September for Maryland licensed drivers over the age of 18. Applicants must create or log in to their myMVA account to request an appointment at one of the following locations: Hagerstown MVA, Frederick MVA, Glen Burnie MVA, Annapolis MVA, Salisbury MVA, or Bel Air MVA.

Before the appointment, applicants are expected to read and be familiar with the Motor Vehicle Administration Motorcycle Operators Manual (DL-001), which is also available at any MVA branch office. During the appointment, applicants must correctly answer 21 out of 25 knowledge test questions or score 84% to pass. Those who fail will be coached and then given a second, different test. If they pass, they will then proceed to the on-cycle Rider Skill Test (RST) after passing a T-CLOCKS inspection of their motorcycle.

Applicants who pass both tests will receive a FAST TRACK Completion Certificate, which they can present to an MVA customer agent to add their Class M license to their current license. However, those who fail the riding test will be issued a Class M learner’s permit.

It’s important to note that FAST TRACK Licensing is not a substitute for rider training. All participants are encouraged to enroll in courses for experienced riders to refresh their skills. Applicants who cannot pass either the knowledge or the riding skills tests on the second attempt will be counseled and provided with information on the Basic Rider Course or the Alternate Basic Rider Course.

To participate in the FAST TRACK Licensing program, an applicant’s motorcycle must be street legal, insured, registered, and tagged. Additionally, the motorcycle must be transported legally to the MVA branch. The applicant must wear proper riding gear, including a USDOT-compliant helmet, approved eye protection, a sturdy long-sleeved jacket or shirt, full-fingered gloves, long pants of sturdy material, and over-the-ankle footwear.

FAST TRACK Licensing is available for two- and three-wheeled motorcycles, including traditional trikes with two wheels in the rear and some newer reverse trikes with two wheels in the front. However, it may not accommodate some three-wheeled motorcycles considered automotive conversions or hybrids. Autocycles may not be used in FAST TRACK Licensing.

Overall, the FAST TRACK Licensing program offers qualified motorcyclists a fast and efficient way to obtain their Class M license. Interested applicants can visit the Maryland MVA website or contact the Motorcycle Safety Program office for more information.

FAST TRACK Licensing will be conducted at the following MVA Branch Offices in 2023:

Hagerstown MVA – Wednesday, May 31

Frederick MVA – Thursday, June 1

Glen Burnie MVA – Wednesday, July 12

Annapolis MVA – Thursday, August 10

Salisbury MVA – Friday, September 8

Bel Air MVA – Tuesday, September 19

FAST TRACK Licensing is conducted by appointment only at these MVA branch offices during regular business hours and is available only to Maryland-licensed drivers over the age of 18.?

