A student at North Point High School was transported to a hospital for treatment after inhaling suspected cannabis from a vape pen while at school on May 9 at 10:35 a.m. The incident prompted an investigation by the school resource officer.

School administrators called 911 after receiving a report that the student was allegedly under the influence of a substance. Emergency Medical Services arrived by ambulance and transported the student to a local medical facility for evaluation. The school nurse evaluated the student and recommended calling 911.

The student informed administrators that they may have ingested marijuana or a THC product via a vape before and during school. The school identified a student who vaped with the affected student, and the school resource officer is assisting administrators with the investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of inhaling or ingesting unknown substances. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the seriousness of possessing drugs and other dangerous items at school.

“Any student found in possession or under the influence of drugs at school faces the consequences outlined in the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Code of Student Conduct as well as charges by police,” said Principal Daniel M. Kaple in a statement to staff, parents, and guardians.

The CCPS Code of Student Conduct outlines the specific consequences for students who bring drugs to school or on school property. Students could also face possession of drugs and/or distribution charges by police.

North Point High School and law enforcement officials encourage students to report any illegal or threatening activity at school through the See Something, Say Something confidential online safety reporting tool. Reports are kept confidential and shared with the appropriate school staff and police.

The incident highlights the need for continued efforts to maintain a safe and drug-free learning environment for students. The school and law enforcement officials will work together to investigate any reports of drug possession at school.

As Principal Kaple stated, “We must continue to work together to keep our building safe for teaching and learning.”

