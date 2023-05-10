This summer, children and their adult chaperones can experience the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in a unique way through Smithsonian Nighttime Adventures and Sleepovers. The event, hosted by Smithsonian Associates, will be held on various Fridays in June, July, and August.

During the after-hours events, participants will have the opportunity to explore the museum’s galleries and exhibits, including dinosaurs, ocean life, and mammals, among others. The Game of Survival, a fun and challenging guided activity, will also be available for participants to complete, such as making an underwater fossil, building a dinosaur, and learning how to eat like one.

Credit: Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History

The events are designed for children between the ages of 8 to 14, and all participants must be pre-registered. There must be one adult for every five children in any group that registers, and chaperones must be 21 or older. No adults without children are allowed.

Smithsonian Nighttime Adventures will take place on Fridays, June 30, July 7, July 21, July 28, and Aug. 11, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., while Smithsonian Sleepovers will be held on Fridays, July 14 and Aug. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 a.m. the next morning.

Ticket prices for Nighttime Adventures are $85 for general admission and $70 for Smithsonian Associates members, while Sleepovers are $135 for general admission and $125 for Smithsonian Associates members. The price includes exclusive access and activities in the museum, interactive exploration, and an individually wrapped snack. Reduced rates are available for groups of 10 people or more.

Smithsonian Associates, the largest museum-based education program in the world, has produced vibrant educational and cultural programming for over 55 years. Their nearly 1,000 public programs each year bring the Smithsonian’s research, collections, and exhibitions to life for people of all ages.

This year’s Smithsonian Nighttime Adventures and Sleepovers are sure to provide a memorable experience for children and their adult chaperones, as they discover the wonders of the natural world in one of the world’s most popular museums.

