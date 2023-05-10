The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 12 businesses in central and southern St. Mary’s County. The operation was conducted on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3 pm. It resulted in 11 of the establishments being found in compliance with Maryland law, while one business failed to ask an underage person for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted during the second annual Leonardtown Luau, which was being held in Leonardtown. An underage individual, wearing plain clothes and carrying no identification, was directed to enter each establishment to order an alcoholic beverage at the bar or while seated at a table. The operation’s goal was to ensure that businesses complied with state laws that prohibited the sale of alcohol to minors.

Of the 12 businesses visited, 11 (92 percent) were found to comply with Maryland law and required identification from the underage person. One business, The Front Porch in Leonardtown, was found to violate the law. The underage individual could purchase an alcoholic beverage without being asked for identification or having their age corroborated.

The businesses that complied were Antoinette’s Garden, Brudergarten, Olde Town Pub, Slice House, The Slice House II Go, Social Coffeehouse & Speakeasy, Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar, The Rex, Beacon Liquors, Tacos Hacienda, Cooks Liquors, and Groceries.

The Alcohol Enforcement Unit worked in conjunction with the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board, which was responsible for reviewing the alcohol violation report. The board will determine what actions will be taken against The Front Porch for the violation.

The Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducts compliance checks regularly to ensure that businesses in St. Mary’s County are following state laws regarding the sale of alcohol to minors. The checks are typically conducted using underage individuals, and businesses that violate the law are subject to penalties, including fines and suspension or revocation of their liquor license.

In Maryland, it is illegal to sell or furnish alcoholic beverages to anyone under the age of 21. Businesses that sell alcohol are required to ask for identification from anyone who appears to be under the age of 30. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, passport, or military ID. Failure to comply with these laws can result in significant consequences for the business, including legal fees, fines, and lost revenue.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who suspects a business violating state alcohol laws to report it immediately. Reports can be made anonymously through the sheriff’s office website or by calling the Alcohol Enforcement Unit directly.

The sheriff’s office also reminds parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of underage drinking and monitor their behavior and whereabouts to ensure they are not consuming alcohol illegally. Parents who suspect that their child has consumed alcohol should seek medical attention immediately if necessary and should also seek counseling or other resources to address the issue.

Like this: Like Loading...