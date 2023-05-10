St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) has announced the registration for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. The open enrollment period will begin on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will continue throughout the summer. Parents of children who will be five years old by September 1, 2023, should register at the school assigned to their physical address during the open enrollment period.

According to the SMCPS announcement, Parent(s)/Legal Guardian(s) may go to the school assigned to their legal address to complete the registration paperwork. Children are not required to be present for registration. Required documentation includes evidence of birth, proof of residency, a copy of the child’s immunization record, and any court papers regarding custody of the minor child. Parent(s)/Legal Guardian(s) must also bring photo identification when registering their child.

Each elementary school will conduct open enrollment for the children residing in their zone. Information regarding which school serves your residential area is provided by the Department of Capital Planning at SMCPS. You do not need to make an appointment to register a child.

Documentation that indicates the current physical address of the child will be accepted as proof of residence. Proof of residence will include, but is not limited to, a mortgage/deed/rental agreement with a 911 address assignment, a current utility bill with the parent/legal guardian name, 911 address of residence, and service address, and a Patuxent River Naval Base housing form NOW-NATC-1110-1/15, Assignment to Public Quarters, which identifies bona fide residence in St. Mary’s County.

Parent(s)/Legal Guardian(s) not intending to register an appropriately aged child for kindergarten must obtain a waiver from the St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Student Services. It is not necessary for children enrolled in Head Start or Pre-Kindergarten in public schools to register again.

Additional Kindergarten information can be found at SMCPS – Kindergarten Registration. Moreover, Additional Early Entrance to Kindergarten Information can be found at SMCPS Early Entrance to Kindergarten.

Kate Weaver, Supervisor of Student Services at 301-475-5511, ext.32150, is available to address questions about Kindergarten Registration. Similarly, Jamie Pepper, Supervisor of Instruction/Elementary Programs at 301-475-5511, ext. 32123, can answer questions about Early Entrance to Kindergarten.

Like this: Like Loading...