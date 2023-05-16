Charles County, MD – The Board of County Commissioners unanimously adopted a balanced General Fund budget of $527,362,100 for the upcoming fiscal year. This budget represents a 6.7 percent increase compared to the previous year and demonstrates the county’s commitment to investing in public education, public safety, and necessary infrastructure improvements.

The approved budget does not raise the current property tax rate or income tax rate. It aims to meet the needs of the community by prioritizing funds for various sectors, including youth services, business expansion, and arts and entertainment. Furthermore, the budget includes provisions for employee compensation, with merit and cost-of-living increases, as well as a one-time take-home bonus of $500 for all full-time employees hired on or before June 30, 2023.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., emphasized the county’s dedication to equitable distribution of funds, stating, “The county’s budget reflects our commitment to equitably prioritizing funds that meet the needs of our community, including youth services, business expansion, and arts and entertainment. It also demonstrates the high value we place on public schools, public safety, and the dedicated employees who deliver high-quality services to our residents and businesses.”

Key Highlights of the Budget:

Charles County Public Schools: The budget includes a $6.08 million increase for Charles County Public Schools, fully funding the Charles County Board of Education’s request. This allocation exceeds the maintenance of effort requirements and incorporates new funding associated with the Blueprint for Maryland’s future. In total, $235.4 million, or 44.6 percent of the General Fund budget, is allocated to education, including funding for the Charles County Public Library and the College of Southern Maryland. Charles County Sheriff’s Office: The budget provides a $13.3 million increase for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, bringing the total allocation to $121.3 million, or 23.0 percent of the General Fund budget. This increase allows for the funding of four new positions, including two sworn officers. Additionally, funds have been allocated to implement a body-worn camera program, which will be required by state law starting July 1, 2025. County Government Operations: County Government operations receive a $10.98 million increase, with a total allocation of $89.7 million, or 17.0 percent of the General Fund budget. New positions added to the budget include sixteen emergency medical technicians and two EMS supply technicians. Furthermore, increased staffing is planned for recreation services, information technology, planning, public works, economic development, and the human resources department. Other Government Functions: A total allocation of $81.0 million, or 15.4 percent of the General Fund budget, is assigned to other government functions. This includes funding for the State’s Attorney’s Office, Health Department, Circuit Court, Election Board, as well as other local government agencies. Additionally, debt service payments for bonds and capital asset financing for vehicles and equipment are covered under this category.

The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget for fiscal years 2024-2028 is set at $1.03 billion. This comprehensive budget provides funding for county infrastructure, including schools, county buildings, roads, parks, water and sewer facilities, and stormwater management.

The real property tax rate will remain unchanged, with $1.141 for County Government and $0.064 for Fire and Rescue per $100 of assessed value. Likewise, the income tax rate will stay at 3.03 percent.

Interested individuals can access the budget details online for detailed information on the adopted fiscal 2024 budget.

Like this: Like Loading...