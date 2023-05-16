LEXINGTON PARK, May 16, 2023 – Captain Sarah Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office COPs Unit joined forces with community partners this week to strategize and plan for a series of neighborhood events scheduled to take place in Lexington Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The collaborative meeting, which took place at the Sheriff’s Office District 4 Station in Lexington Park, brought together representatives from the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, the St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the Three Oaks Center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office gathered on Tuesday to engage in fruitful discussions with their community partners. The primary focus of the meeting was to coordinate efforts for the upcoming Great Mills Road Community Clean Up and the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Health Hub Open House. These events aim to foster community engagement and address pertinent local issues.

The Great Mills Road Community Clean Up, scheduled for June 3, aims to rally community members in an effort to enhance the neighborhood’s cleanliness and overall appearance.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Health Hub Open House, also scheduled for the same day, aims to provide valuable information and resources to local residents. Representatives from the health department are eager to engage with the community, promoting health and wellness while addressing any concerns or queries. This event will offer an opportunity for residents to familiarize themselves with the various services and programs available to them.

During the collaborative meeting, Captain Smith, alongside community partners, discussed logistics, resource allocation, and volunteer involvement. By pooling their expertise and resources, the Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and Three Oaks Center aim to create a seamless and impactful experience for all participants.

The collaborative meeting also underscored community engagement’s importance in effectively addressing local issues. Representatives from the Three Oaks Center, an organization dedicated to assisting individuals experiencing homelessness, emphasized the need for a holistic approach to community well-being. Their involvement in planning is expected to foster inclusivity and support for vulnerable populations within the Lexington Park community.

Residents and community members are encouraged to participate in these events actively. The success of initiatives like the Great Mills Road Community Clean Up and the Health Hub Open House relies on the active engagement of all stakeholders. By attending and volunteering, individuals can contribute to the betterment of their neighborhood and strengthen the bonds within the community.

The Great Mills Road Community Clean Up and the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Health Hub Open House serve as reminders of the power of collaborative efforts in addressing community needs. As the planning continues, organizers and community partners are committed to ensuring that these events create a positive and lasting impact on the residents of Lexington Park. Saturday, June 3, 2023, promises to be a day of community solidarity, shared values, and a step towards a brighter future.

