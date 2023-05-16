LA PLATA, MD—Virginia Marie Stone, a 46-year-old woman, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with eight years suspended, by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin for Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult in the First Degree. The sentencing took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Stone will serve the remaining 8 years in prison and will be placed on supervised probation for five years upon her release.

Stone had previously entered a guilty plea to the charge on March 3, 2023, in Charles County Circuit Court.

The case dates back to September 30, 2020, when officers responded to a distress call in the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Elizabeth Stone, the victim, unresponsive and not breathing in her bed. The young woman appeared severely malnourished and was only partially clothed. Disturbingly, her body was covered in feces and maggots, while large sores were visible on her lower extremities. The victim’s room was also found in a state of disarray and unsanitary conditions. Despite the efforts of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Elizabeth Stone was pronounced deceased.

During the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that the victim suffered from a debilitating flesh-eating disease that severely limited her mobility and necessitated both medical and maternal care. Prior to the arrival of the authorities, Virginia Stone claimed that her daughter had requested a glass of milk as she wasn’t feeling well. However, upon Stone’s return to the room, she discovered Elizabeth struggling to breathe and immediately called 911. The investigation concluded that Virginia Stone had failed to provide adequate care to her daughter over an extended period, contributing to the tragic circumstances leading to the victim’s death.

The prosecuting assistant state’s attorney urged the court to impose the maximum penalty of 10 years, emphasizing the gravity of the case. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I can say without a doubt this is the worst case I’ve ever seen,” the attorney stated. She further described the situation as a chronic and torturous neglect that had persisted over time. The attorney emphasized the role of parents in protecting their children and described this case as “horrific, tragic, [and] awful.”

The sentencing hearing concluded with Judge Donine Carrington Martin ruling that Stone would serve 8 years in prison, with the remaining 2 years suspended. Upon her release, Stone will be placed on supervised probation for a period of five years.

This tragic case has shed light on the importance of proper care and attention for vulnerable individuals, particularly those with significant medical conditions. The legal system, in its response to this neglect and subsequent loss of life, has sought to hold Virginia Stone accountable for her actions and the devastating consequences they had on her daughter. As the community mourns the loss of Elizabeth Stone, it is hoped that this case will serve as a reminder of the responsibility we all bear to protect and care for those who cannot do so themselves.

