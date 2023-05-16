LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Government Department of Emergency Services is set to organize an in-person SKYWARN® Tropical course on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The course will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room, located in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The SKYWARN® Tropical course, taught by a National Weather Service meteorologist, aims to provide participants with comprehensive training on tropical weather hazards and the crucial role of spotters during these events. While the course is open to individuals of all expertise levels, it is recommended that attendees have previously completed a SKYWARN® Basic class.

Throughout the course, participants will delve into various topics, including Tropical Cyclone Components and Formation, Tropical Cyclone Climatology, Hazards Associated with Tropical Cyclones, NWS Tropical Weather Products, the role of a SKYWARN® spotter in Tropical Weather, and Tropical Cyclone Safety.

It is important to note that this class is being offered free of charge; however, registration is required as the class capacity is limited to 40 participants.

To obtain additional information about the course or to secure a spot, interested individuals can visit weather.gov/lwx/skywarn. Alternatively, they can contact the Department of Emergency Services at (301) 475-4200, ext. 2125, or send an email to ema@stmaryscountymd.gov.

SKYWARN® is a volunteer program that empowers individuals to assist the National Weather Service by reporting severe weather conditions. These reports contribute to the accurate and timely issuance of weather warnings, thereby enhancing public safety and reducing potential damages.

The St. Mary’s County Government Department of Emergency Services recognizes the significance of training citizens to become SKYWARN® spotters, particularly in the context of tropical weather systems. With the Atlantic hurricane season underway, it is vital to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify and report weather conditions associated with tropical cyclones.

By hosting the SKYWARN® Tropical course, St. Mary’s County Government aims to bolster the community’s resilience and preparedness when facing tropical weather events. Such courses foster a better understanding of the risks and dangers posed by tropical cyclones, enabling individuals to take appropriate safety measures and protect both themselves and their communities.

The importance of these courses is underscored by the increasing frequency and intensity of tropical storms and hurricanes in recent years. Climate change and its impact on weather patterns have heightened the need for accurate reporting and effective response strategies. Through education and active participation, citizens can contribute to a more robust and resilient society.

The St. Mary’s County Government Department of Emergency Services invites all interested individuals to take advantage of this valuable opportunity and participate in the upcoming SKYWARN® Tropical course. By doing so, they will acquire the knowledge and skills needed to support their community and mitigate the potential risks associated with tropical weather systems.

Remember, registration is required, and space is limited. Visit weather.gov/lwx/skywarn, call (301) 475-4200, ext. 2125, or email ema@stmaryscountymd.gov to secure your spot today. Together, let us build a weather-ready nation and protect our communities from the impacts of tropical cyclones.

