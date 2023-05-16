Charles County, Maryland – May 9, 2023 – Ten exceptional students from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) were recognized and celebrated for their remarkable achievements during the Ruth Ann Hall Champion Scholar Awards ceremony. The Board of Education, in collaboration with the Education Association of Charles County (EACC), bestowed these prestigious awards upon the deserving students at a momentous gathering held during the Board of Education’s May 9 meeting.

The Ruth Ann Hall Champion Scholar Awards are specifically designed to honor outstanding middle-school students who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to academic excellence, remarkable improvements in their classrooms, and a commendable display of positive behavior. These extraordinary qualities are what set them apart from their peers and earned them nominations from their respective school administrators and teachers.

The distinguished students who received this prestigious recognition are as follows:

Franceksa Fiefie, eighth grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Tyquez Tyson, seventh grade, John Hanson Middle School.

Awa Diakite, eighth grade, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Jacob Amend, seventh grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Anna Shtykhno, eighth grade, Somers.

William Burke, eighth grade, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

Ja’Sai Harley, eighth grade, Stoddert.

Jayda Paige, eighth grade, Stoddert.

Zsa Zsa Thomas, seventh grade, Stoddert.

Jamoni Tyson, eighth grade, Stoddert.

The selection process for the award winners involved a meticulous evaluation carried out by an EACC committee. From a pool of highly commendable student nominees, these exceptional individuals stood out for their outstanding achievements. The Ruth Ann Hall Champion Scholar Awards were instituted by the EACC in memory of Ruth Ann Hall, an esteemed educator who dedicated 20 years of her career to teaching in Charles County.

Ruth Ann Hall’s remarkable contributions to the field of education and her immense impact on students’ lives have left an indelible mark. She served as the EACC president and was honored with The Washington Post’s prestigious Agnes Meyer Outstanding Teacher of the Year award in 1986. Throughout her tenure with CCPS, Hall passionately taught at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools, as well as at Mattawoman Middle School.

The establishment of this award holds a special significance as it commemorates Hall’s final teaching assignment at the middle-school level. The deserving honorees were presented with a certificate of recognition along with a gift card for a local bookstore, further inspiring their love for knowledge and learning.

The Ruth Ann Hall Champion Scholar Awards serve as a testament to the dedication and commitment of Charles County Public Schools in nurturing and recognizing exceptional students. By honoring their achievements, CCPS aims to encourage other students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits and contribute positively to their communities.

