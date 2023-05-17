BOWIE, MD – In a thrilling matchup at Prince George’s Stadium, the Bowie Baysox staged a comeback to defeat the Altoona Curve 4-3 on Tuesday night. The game reached a dramatic conclusion when a wild pitch allowed the Baysox to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The initial innings of the game showcased an intense pitcher’s duel between Bowie’s Justin Armbruester and Altoona’s Jared Jones. Armbruester demonstrated his dominance, facing just one over the minimum and throwing 32 pitches with 25 strikes. Jones, on the other hand, matched him pitch for pitch, allowing no Baysox players to reach base and recording five strikeouts in his first three innings.

However, in the fourth inning, Bowie managed to break through against Jones. Cesar Prieto drew a walk, and Coby Mayo followed up with a bloop single, giving the Baysox their first hit of the evening. Heston Kjerstad then stepped up and delivered a double to right field, driving in Prieto and granting Bowie a 1-0 lead. Kjerstad’s RBI was his team-leading 17th of the season, and the double extended his impressive on-base streak to 19 games, the longest in the Eastern League this year. Despite the opportunity to score more runs, the next two Baysox batters struck out, and Jones escaped the inning without further damage.

Armbruester continued to stifle the Altoona offense, retiring seven consecutive batters and allowing only two baserunners with two outs in the sixth inning. However, Altoona quickly turned the tide. Liover Peguero hit the second of his three doubles of the game, followed by an error from Bowie’s shortstop Anthony Servideo, allowing Matt Frazier to reach base. Henry Davis capitalized on the opportunity, launching a three-run home run to right field and giving the Curve a 3-1 lead. All three runs were unearned, as they were a result of the earlier error. Armbruester finished the sixth inning with no-decision and an impressive performance.

Not letting the momentum shift deter them, the Baysox responded immediately in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, John Rhodes hit a triple to right field, extending his hitting streak to five games. Mark Kolozsvary then blasted a two-run home run to left center, off Altoona’s Matt Eckelman, tying the game at three runs apiece.

Both teams had their chances to score in the later innings, but both bullpens held strong, keeping the game tied. Tyler Burch delivered 1.2 scoreless innings of relief for the Baysox, and Wandisson Charles took over in the eighth inning, also pitching a scoreless frame.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the game still tied, Bowie seized the opportunity. Cesar Prieto led off the inning with a double to left field, immediately putting the winning run in scoring position. Mayo drew a walk, and Kjerstad hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Prieto to advance to third base. With John Rhodes at the plate and an 0-2 count, Juan Minaya delivered a pitch that bounced in the dirt and eluded catcher Henry Davis. Prieto sprinted home, scoring easily and securing the victory for the Baysox in a thrilling walk-off fashion.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Baysox, who now hold a 10-22 record for the season. The team looks to build on this momentum as they continue their six-game series against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

The victory provided a much-needed boost for the Baysox, who had been struggling recently. With a record of 10-22, they were determined to turn their fortunes around and halt their three-game skid. The resilient performance demonstrated their ability to fight back and secure a win, bringing the team a renewed sense of confidence.

Justin Armbruester showcased his pitching prowess during his six innings on the mound. He displayed excellent command, facing just one over the minimum and allowing only two baserunners. Although he was ultimately charged with three unearned runs due to an error in the sixth inning, Armbruester’s strong outing set the stage for the Baysox’s comeback.

Like this: Like Loading...