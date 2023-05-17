Charles County, MD – The Charles County Department of Health is set to host the county’s first-ever PrEP 4 Pride festival on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the health department’s location on 4545 Crain Highway in White Plains.

PrEP4Pride is a groundbreaking festival aimed at providing a safe and inclusive space for attendees to explore and learn about LGBTQ+ history, advocacy, and available resources. The event’s primary objective is to raise awareness and educate the public about the issues that disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community.

During the festival, the Department of Health staff will be present to offer various essential services, including HIV testing, PrEP enrollment, COVID-19 vaccinations, and Mpox vaccinations. These services will play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of the community.

One of the highlights of PrEP4Pride will be the opportunity for attendees to engage with local LGBTQ+ organizations and allies. This interaction will allow participants to gain a deeper understanding of the community’s challenges and accomplishments. The event will also feature a vibrant walk that celebrates the diversity and pride of the LGBTQ+ community in Charles County and beyond.

In addition to the informative aspects of the festival, there will be speeches from prominent figures within the community, along with a range of activities suitable for all ages. Live music, entertainment, food trucks, and over 60 vendors will be present to create a festive atmosphere throughout the day.

PrEP4Pride aims to foster inclusivity and equality for all members of the community, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The event is open to everyone and free of charge, ensuring accessibility and promoting unity.

Reflecting on the creation of this momentous event, PrEP4Pride Co-Creator and Organizer George Pack stated, “The thought process in creating this event was to generate an opportunity for everyone in the Charles County community to come together to learn and to celebrate diversity and inclusion.”

Jenifer Droneberger, HIV Program Coordinator and event Co-Creator and Organizer, echoed the sentiment, expressing hopes that PrEP4Pride would serve as a fun and educational experience that breaks barriers and brings people together for years to come. Droneberger emphasized the importance of celebrating the community’s diversity and acknowledging the significant contributions the LGBTQ+ community makes to Charles County.

Co-Creator and Organizer Kurtis Sykes expressed pride in creating such a meaningful event for the community. He emphasized that PrEP4Pride not only introduces the community to the services provided by the Charles County Department of Health but also showcases the diverse range of services offered by talented residents and community partners within the county.

For more information about PrEP4Pride and its schedule of events, interested individuals can visit the Charles County Department of Health’s website at www.charlescountyhealth.org. The website provides a comprehensive overview of the festival and serves as a valuable resource for those seeking further information.

