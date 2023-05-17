Charles County, May 16, 2023 – The Board of County Commissioners met on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of utilizing a public-private partnership model to construct a new courthouse in Charles County.

Taking inspiration from the successful implementation of a similar model for the Howard County Circuit Courthouse, officials examined various options to address the challenges associated with financing, building, and maintaining the new facility in collaboration with a private sector partner.

The Board of County Commissioners started the session by approving the Fiscal 2024 General Fund budget, amounting to $527,362,100. This represents a 6.7 percent increase compared to the previous year. The real property tax rate was set at $1.141 for County Government and $0.064 for Fire and Rescue per $100 of assessed value. The income tax rate remains unchanged at 3.03 percent. Detailed information about the budget adoption can be found in the official press release.

During the open session briefing, Department of Community Services representatives shed light on the connected devices program. Through funding provided by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, 500 Chromebooks will be acquired. Starting in June, these devices will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to Charles County households that demonstrate eligibility. Applicants must receive another federal benefit and show that their household income falls at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Distribution will be limited to one computer per household.

Several approval items were addressed during the meeting. The commissioners agreed on a budget amendment increase of $562,650, allocated to cover expenses related to the county’s new financial software system. Additionally, a budget amendment increase of $27,400 was approved to reimburse overtime pay costs for sworn officers who provided additional security coverage in March. Moreover, a budget transfer request of $92,820 was granted to address anticipated cost overruns in areas such as fuel, vehicle repairs, recycling litter control, and household hazardous waste collection expenses.

Another significant development was the agreement reached between Charles County Government and the Charles County Correctional Officers Association. This agreement covers various aspects of employee compensation, retirement, and other negotiated terms of employment within the association.

An online viewing option is available for those interested in viewing the meetings.

The next session of the Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for May 24, 2023.

