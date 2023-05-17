WALDORF, MD – On May 3, the College of Southern Maryland Athletics held its highly anticipated annual awards banquet at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, where exceptional athletes and dedicated individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the sports program.

The event was a culmination of a successful year for the college’s athletic teams, and the awards highlighted the remarkable performances and unwavering commitment displayed by the athletes throughout the season. From soccer to basketball, baseball to golf, the winners represented a diverse range of sports.

In the realm of men’s soccer, Estid Reedy and Hassan Turay both received the esteemed Coaches Award, acknowledging their exceptional skills and dedication to the team. These athletes exemplified the values and spirit of the sport, earning the recognition of their coaches and peers.

In women’s soccer, Gabriela Rodriguez was honored with the Offensive Player of the Year award for her impressive scoring ability and strategic play on the field. Brooke Portzen received the Defensive Player of the Year award, showcasing her exceptional skills in protecting the team’s goal.

The volleyball team celebrated Trinity Barrett, who received the Coaches Award, acknowledging her outstanding contributions to the team. Ellyssa Fultz was recognized as the Most Valuable Player, reflecting her exceptional performance and leadership skills.

Moving on to men’s basketball, Rasheed Cooley emerged as the Most Valuable Player, demonstrating his exceptional talent and crucial role in leading the team to victory. Justin Minor received the Academic Award, highlighting his remarkable dedication to both his studies and the sport.

In women’s basketball, Lillian Reynolds was honored with the Defensive Player Award, recognizing her exceptional skills in preventing opponents from scoring. Janaya Sims, a standout player, was named the Most Valuable Player, acknowledging her outstanding contributions to the team’s success.

The baseball team celebrated Justin Aponte, who received the Team MVP award, and Andrew Leginze, who was recognized as the Defensive MVP. Their remarkable performances and commitment to excellence greatly contributed to the team’s achievements throughout the season.

In softball, Abby Norris and Elaina Ayers both received the Co-MVP award, recognizing their exceptional skills and invaluable contributions to the team’s success.

The golf team acknowledged Seth Markowitz as the Player of the Year, reflecting his outstanding performance on the course. Vincent Kruszka received the Most Improved award, showcasing his remarkable progress throughout the season. Brady Sharp was honored with the Hawk of the Year award, symbolizing his unwavering dedication and tenacity.

Rasheed Cooley was crowned the Male Athlete of the Year, a testament to his exceptional talent and immense impact on the college’s sports program. Lillian Reynolds was named the Female Athlete of the Year, recognizing her remarkable achievements and outstanding performances in her respective sport.

Mackenzie Miller and Taylor Dean were both recognized as the Co-Scholar Athletes of the Year, applauding their excellence in both academics and athletics. These individuals exemplify the balance and commitment required to excel both on the field and in the classroom.

Lastly, Andrea Sherman and Heather Murphy received the esteemed Wings of the Hawk award, which celebrates individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the college’s athletic department. Their tireless efforts and dedication have greatly enhanced the overall success of the sports program.

The College of Southern Maryland Athletics’ annual awards banquet was a fitting tribute to the exceptional athletes and individuals who have made remarkable contributions throughout the year. These honorees exemplify the values of teamwork, dedication, and perseverance, setting a high standard for future athletes at the college. As the community celebrates their accomplishments, their stories will undoubtedly inspire future generations of athletes to strive for greatness both on and off the field.

Like this: Like Loading...