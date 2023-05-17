Southern Maryland, May 17, 2023 – The Atlantic League witnessed an exciting showdown between the top contenders as the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs hosted the High Point Rockers earlier this week. In a game filled with intense moments, the Rockers emerged victorious, securing a 4-3 win over the Blue Crabs.

The Rockers wasted no time establishing their dominance, taking an early lead in the first inning. With two outs, right fielder Ben Aklinski smashed a powerful double off the left field wall, propelling High Point to a 1-0 advantage. The Rockers extended their lead in the second inning when DJ Burt launched a solo home run, doubling their total and increasing the pressure on the Blue Crabs.

High Point’s starting pitcher, Ben Braymer, had been exceptional so far in the season, not allowing a single run in 20 innings. However, his streak came to an end in the third inning when Blue Crabs’ Michael Wielansky struck a two-out RBI double, narrowing the gap to 2-1.

The contest evolved into a fierce pitching battle as Braymer and Blue Crabs’ starter Mitch Lambson traded scoreless frames for several innings. However, the Blue Crabs seized an opportunity in the bottom of the sixth when they loaded the bases. Michael Baca delivered a clutch hit, poking the ball into left field and scoring two runs, propelling Southern Maryland to a 3-2 lead.

The game continued to ebb and flow, with both teams displaying their resilience. In the top of the eighth inning, John Daly of the Rockers hit a solo home run, equalizing the score at 3-3. The tension intensified in the final inning as John Nogowski from the Rockers smashed a go-ahead home run, granting High Point a 4-3 advantage. The Blue Crabs attempted a comeback but were unable to rally, resulting in a tough loss.

Despite the defeat, Mitch Lambson of the Blue Crabs showcased his exceptional skills on the mound. Lambson pitched an impressive 6.2 innings, conceding only three earned runs. Unfortunately, he was left with a no-decision as the Blue Crabs couldn’t regain the lead.

With this loss, the Blue Crabs’ record stands at 11-5, still maintaining their position as the frontrunners in the North Division, leading by a few games. The team will have a chance to bounce back tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. when they face their next opponent. Daryl Thompson is projected to start on the mound for the Blue Crabs, and fans can witness his performance by purchasing tickets or streaming the game live on FloSports.

The Atlantic League remains a thrilling battleground for baseball enthusiasts, as teams continue to vie for supremacy and make their mark on the season.

