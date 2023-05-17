Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed several bills providing assistance and financial relief for military, veterans and their families.

Moore’s administration is touting the tax cuts as the “largest military tax cut for younger veterans in a generation.” The governor applauded his administration for keeping its commitment to helping and honoring veterans in the state.

Credit: Randy Runtsch | Shutterstock

The Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Wing in Middle River served as the backdrop for the signing. Moore underscored the need to support the military, as they play essential roles in the state.

“We need to support our military community because they make our state better – whether they are active duty, reservists, or veterans,” said Moore.

The Keep Our Heroes Home Act will increase military retirement income tax exemption for anyone receiving military pensions in the state. The exemption will more than double from $5,000 to $12,000 for individuals under the age of 55. For individuals 55 and older, the exemption will increase from $15,000 to $20,000.

In addition to the tax exemptions, Moore also signed the Health Care for Heroes Act of 2023, which establishes a program for members of the Maryland National Guard enrolled in the Department of Defense-provided Tricare Reserve Select health and dental insurance plans to be reimbursed up to $60 a month to cover premium costs.

The governor also signed bills geared toward assisting dependents of service members and veterans through expedited licensing in select professional fields requiring licenses from the state.

Other bills signed include a provision to allow eligible spouses and dependents of veterans to be buried in a state veterans’ cemetery at no cost and an autism waiver for military families relocating out of state – allowing children to be eligible for services if the family is relocated due to military service.

Moore hopes the new legislation will make Maryland more attractive for service members and veterans.

“For Maryland to win this decade, we need to make Maryland the best state in the nation to serve in uniform and the best state in the nation to live after discharge,” he said. “The bipartisan legislation I signed today sets us on that path, and shows our commitment to bettering the lives of our men and women that have sacrificed so much.”

This article was originally published on The Center Square and is republished with permission.

