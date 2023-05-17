Junior Chase O’Dell and sophomore Cole Tarleton of St. Mary’s College have been recognized for their outstanding performances on the baseball field. They have both been named to the 2023 All-United East Conference Baseball Second Team, according to an announcement made by the league office on Thursday morning, May 11.

Tarleton, who has previously received this honor, had an impressive sophomore season with the Seahawks. The 6-2 outfielder led the team in several categories, including six home runs, three triples, 72 total bases, and a .699 slugging percentage. He also had a .388 batting average, 103 at-bats, 40 hits, 26 RBI, 25 runs, and a .476 on-base percentage. Tarleton’s performance placed him tied for fourth in the United East in triples, seventh in slugging percentage, eighth in OPS with a team-leading 1.175, and tenth in hitting. Defensively, he demonstrated his skill with a .984 fielding percentage, 57 putouts, three assists, and just one error in 61 chances.

Reflecting on his season, Tarleton expressed his satisfaction with his personal achievements. “I’m proud of what I was able to contribute to the team this year. It’s an honor to be recognized among the best players in the conference,” he said.

O’Dell, in his first season as a Seahawk, made an immediate impact on the team. Previously playing at NCAA Division II Frostburg State University, O’Dell excelled in both second base and outfield positions. He led the team in six categories, including batting average (.410), at-bats (105), runs (38), hits (43), on-base percentage (.496), and stolen bases (11). Additionally, he ranked second in OPS with 1.134, 67 total bases, and a .638 slugging percentage. O’Dell also demonstrated his versatility by ranking third in 22 RBI, eight doubles, and four home runs. His impressive performance placed him seventh in the conference in hitting and ninth in both OPS and on-base percentage.

O’Dell expressed his gratitude for the recognition and his excitement about his future with the team. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to St. Mary’s College and to receive this honor. I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard and achieve more success in the coming seasons,” he stated.

The St. Mary’s College baseball team had a respectable season, finishing with an 11-17 (10-10 UEC) overall record. This marked the second consecutive year the Seahawks achieved a double-digit win season, which is a significant milestone for the program.

Coach John Smith praised the efforts of both O’Dell and Tarleton, highlighting their dedication and impact on the team’s success. “Chase and Cole have been instrumental in our achievements this season. Their skills and leadership have been invaluable, and they deserve this recognition. I’m proud of what they have accomplished,” said Coach Smith.

The All-United East Conference Baseball Second Team selections for O’Dell and Tarleton not only highlight their individual achievements but also reflect the strength and competitiveness of the St. Mary’s College baseball program. As the season comes to a close, the Seahawks look forward to building upon their successes and striving for further accomplishments in the future.

