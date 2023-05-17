St. Mary’s County, MD – In an exciting development for local gymnasts and recreation enthusiasts, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) has announced its plans to purchase the Willows Recreation Center. This facility will soon become the new home of the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy, offering both competitive and recreational gymnastics programs. The center will also provide space for various daytime and evening activities, including pickleball, health and wellness classes, dance and leisure classes, as well as party rentals.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are scheduled to review and sign the contract during their upcoming business meeting on May 23, 2023. Renovations are set to commence in June, with the aim of relocating the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy to the facility by September of the same year.

Commissioner President Randy Guy expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “We are excited for local gymnasts, their families, and our Recreation & Parks team. The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy has been extremely successful and provides a great recreational outlet for youth, and this facility also offers needed space for other recreation and parks programs.”

The acquisition of the Willows Recreation Center marks a significant step forward in ensuring sufficient programming space for both recreational and competitive gymnastics programs. The new facility will provide a safe environment for athletes and offer appropriate ceiling heights to accommodate advanced-level gymnastic routines.

Arthur Shepherd, Director of St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks (R&P), highlighted the collaborative effort that went into securing this new facility. “I appreciate the work of the parent stakeholders and our gymnastics community, who have invested their time, alongside R&P staff in the search for a new facility. The Commissioners have made a strong investment in the future of the gymnastics program by providing this new home for the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy,” Shepherd stated.

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy has been a vital recreational outlet for local youth, fostering physical fitness, discipline, and teamwork. The acquisition of the Willows Recreation Center will enable the academy to expand its offerings and provide enhanced facilities for gymnasts of all skill levels.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy and its programs, interested individuals can visit the official website at stmaryscountymd.gov/gymnastics or call (301) 862-1462.

As the contract signing draws near, anticipation builds within the St. Mary’s County community. The Willows Recreation Center’s transformation into a hub for gymnastics and recreational activities will undoubtedly serve as a valuable resource for residents of all ages. With renovations slated to begin in June, the residents eagerly await the new facility’s completion, ready to embrace the numerous opportunities it will bring.

