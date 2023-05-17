Leonardtown, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC), in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, are organizing a community briefing to inform residents about the forthcoming legalization of cannabis for adult-use in Maryland. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., will take place in the CSMC meeting room located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Both in-person attendance and virtual viewing options will be available via the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 and the SMCG YouTube Channel.

The Board of Health has confirmed a distinguished panel of speakers who will address crucial aspects of the upcoming legalization of adult-use cannabis in Maryland. These panelists include William Tilburg, Director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration; Sheriff Steven Hall from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office; Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer; and John Houser, Assistant County Attorney at SMCG. Each expert will provide insights into various topics, such as statewide implementation, public safety, public health, and land use/zoning.

Recognizing the importance of community engagement, CSMC President James Randy Guy expressed gratitude towards the partners from the State, as well as the St. Mary’s County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office, for their commitment to informing the community about this significant transition. “We know that our residents have questions about this, and how it will impact our community,” President Guy stated, emphasizing the need for transparency and education.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, acknowledged the multitude of inquiries arising from the legalization of adult-use cannabis. “The legalization of adult-use cannabis has sparked many questions for community members that we hope to answer during this community briefing,” said Dr. Brewster. She further emphasized the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s dedication to community health and the protection of youth as they prepare for the implementation of this new law.

To ensure the inclusion of community concerns, residents are encouraged to submit their questions regarding the adult-use legalization of cannabis in Maryland through an online form. The deadline for submitting questions is 5 p.m. on May 31, 2023. The submitted questions will be compiled and addressed during the event to the extent possible. For additional information about the briefing or assistance with submitting questions through the online form, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at smchd.pr@maryland.gov or by calling (301) 475-4330.

The St. Mary’s County community eagerly awaits the briefing, as it serves as an opportunity for residents to obtain accurate information directly from experts in the field. With the upcoming legalization of cannabis for adult-use in Maryland, it is crucial for community members to stay informed and understand the potential implications for public safety, health, and land use. By facilitating open dialogue and providing a platform for residents to ask questions, the CSMC and the St. Mary’s County Health Department are actively working towards ensuring a smooth transition and addressing any concerns that may arise.

Like this: Like Loading...