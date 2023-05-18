Charles County, MD – The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism in Charles County is thrilled to introduce a new addition to their recreational offerings—a mobile recreation vehicle designed to bring joy and entertainment to residents of all ages. The department has launched a naming contest to make the vehicle even more engaging, inviting Charles County residents to submit their creative ideas. The contest will run from Monday, May 22, to Sunday, June 4, 2023, and the winning entry will receive an exciting Recreation, Parks, and Tourism prize pack.

The primary objective behind the mobile recreation vehicle is to deliver fresh and exhilarating recreational opportunities directly to the neighborhoods of Charles County. By collaborating with community partners, the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism aims to provide families with positive and impactful experiences while engaging them in various activities. These activities include non-traditional sports, games, fitness demonstrations, arts and crafts, and more.

To participate in the naming contest, Charles County residents are encouraged to submit their suggestions through the official website at www.CharlesCountyParks.com/recreation/name-our-mobile-recreation-vehicle. The submission deadline is Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Once the submission period concludes, the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism will review all entries meticulously. The individual whose name suggestion is chosen as the winner will be rewarded with an exciting Recreation, Parks, and Tourism prize pack. This incredible package includes a complimentary RecPASS, a gift certificate that can be utilized for program registration, a free boat rental at Gilbert Run Park, and a complimentary round of golf at White Plains Golf Course.

