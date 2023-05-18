Edward Scott Finn, a former Lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department, has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman handed down the sentence, which includes two years of supervised release, and ordered Finn to pay restitution in the amount of $367,765.

Finn, 48 years old and a resident of Dunkirk, Maryland, owned and operated Edward Finn Inc. (EFI), a private company. He also employed off-duty law enforcement officers through EFI to provide security services to various businesses in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties.

According to court documents, Finn underreported over $1.3 million of EFI income on his individual tax returns from 2014 to 2019. He deposited checks payable to EFI into personal or non-EFI bank accounts and created false business expenses to lower his tax liability. Additionally, he used business funds for personal purchases, including a boat and a car.

The underreported income resulted in a total tax loss of $367,765 to the government. Finn admitted to these actions as part of his plea agreement.

In a concerning turn of events, on April 22, 2021, as federal agents arrived at Finn’s residence to execute a search warrant, he erased and reset his cellphone. However, law enforcement was able to recover the phone in the master bedroom.

Judge Boardman emphasized the importance of holding law enforcement officers accountable for their criminal actions, stating, “Law enforcement officers are not above the law, and we will hold them accountable—as we would anyone—for their criminal actions.”

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron echoed this sentiment, highlighting the need to maintain faith in the nation’s tax system. He said, “To maintain faith in our nation’s tax system, all Americans, including those in positions of public trust, must be held accountable for paying their fair share.”

Kareem A. Carter, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office, emphasized the ongoing commitment to investigate individuals who intentionally conceal income and file false returns. He added, “IRS Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate those who intentionally conceal income and file false returns.”

Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI Baltimore Field Office emphasized the breach of trust by Finn, stating, “Despite Finn’s position of trust as an officer of the law, he lied and stole from the government. He used his Secondary Law Enforcement Employment (SLEE) to propel his greed.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Finn will be subject to two years of supervised release upon completion of his term. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan, Jr.

The IRS-CI and the FBI were commended for their work in the investigation, and the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office were thanked for their assistance.

The sentencing of a former police officer for tax evasion serves as a reminder that no one is above the law, and individuals in positions of public trust must be held accountable for their actions. The case underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to investigate financial crimes and uphold the integrity of the nation’s tax system.

Like this: Like Loading...