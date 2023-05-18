Fairfax County, Va. – Nick Rohr, a junior from Fairfax County’s Robinson High School, has been named to the prestigious 2023 United East Conference Men’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team, according to an announcement made by the league office on Wednesday afternoon, May 17.

The United East All-Sportsmanship Team comprises seven exceptional student-athletes who exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship. These individuals, carefully selected by their coaches, consistently demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat, making them ideal representatives of the Division III spirit.

Throughout the season, Rohr showcased his talent with an overall singles record of 5-9 (5-0 UEC), including a commendable 5-5 performance at the No. 3 singles position. Furthermore, as the team captain standing at an impressive 6-0, he led by example and recorded a remarkable 9-6 (6-0 UEC) overall doubles record, particularly excelling at second doubles with a 9-4 mark. His exceptional performances earned him a spot on the All-United East First Team for both No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, further solidifying his outstanding skills on the court.

Off the court, Rohr also distinguishes himself as a dedicated student. Pursuing a major in computer science, he exemplifies the well-rounded nature of a student-athlete. In addition, Rohr’s commitment to his team and the wider athletic community is evident as he serves as the team representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, where he actively contributes to the betterment of the student-athlete experience.

The United East Conference’s decision to honor Rohr with a place on the All-Sportsmanship Team comes as no surprise to those familiar with his character and conduct. The recognition not only acknowledges his athletic achievements but also applauds his embodiment of the values upheld by the Division III spirit. This recognition underscores the importance of fair play, integrity, and respect within the world of collegiate sports.

The United East Conference Men’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team serves as a reminder of the importance of sportsmanship in competitive athletics. By recognizing individuals like Nick Rohr, the league aims to inspire athletes across all sports to embrace the values of fair play, respect, and integrity. The selection process for this esteemed team ensures that those chosen excel on the court and exhibit exemplary conduct off the court.

As the 2023 United East Conference Men’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team celebrates the achievements of student-athletes who embody the Division III spirit, Nick Rohr’s inclusion further solidifies his standing as a role model within the tennis community. His dedication, both as an athlete and a student, inspires his peers and reflects positively on Robinson High School and Fairfax County as a whole.

