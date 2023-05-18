Randy Thomas Dindlebeck, a 27-year-old resident of Mechanicsvill Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

St. Mary’s County, MD – Randy Thomas Dindlebeck, a 27-year-old resident of Mechanicsville, has been found guilty on all counts, including sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense, after a St. Mary’s County jury reached a unanimous verdict. The charges stemmed from a series of incidents involving the same child that occurred between July and September 2021.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, addressing the media following the trial, expressed her sentiments regarding the case. She stated, “No child should ever undergo this horror, and I sincerely hope the verdict provides closure and relief to the victim and family. My office will continue prosecuting these cases vigorously; we are committed to defending our children.” Sterling also took the opportunity to thank the jury for their time and attention throughout the trial, acknowledging the difficulty and complexity of such cases.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, skillfully prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Her dedication to seeking justice played a crucial role in securing the conviction of Mr. Dindlebeck.

Detective Corporal Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. His meticulous efforts, coupled with the collaboration of the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services, were instrumental in building a strong case against the perpetrator.

As a result of his conviction, Randy Thomas Dindlebeck will remain in custody without bond until his scheduled sentencing hearing. The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case, ensuring a fair and impartial trial.

The details of the incidents involving the child, whose identity remains confidential to protect their privacy, were presented during the trial. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, the specifics will not be disclosed in this report.

Sexual abuse of minors is a grave offense that inflicts long-lasting harm on the victims and their families. Cases like this highlight the importance of safeguarding children and holding offenders accountable for their actions. St. Mary’s County and various organizations and authorities remain committed to protecting its young population from such heinous crimes.

In the wake of this conviction, the community needs to support the victim and their family as they embark on their journey of healing. Local resources and support networks are available for survivors of sexual abuse and their loved ones, offering guidance, counseling, and assistance throughout recovery.

The successful outcome of this trial serves as a reminder that justice can prevail in cases of child sexual abuse. It underscores the unwavering dedication of law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and child protection services in St. Mary’s County to bring perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable members.

As the legal proceedings continue, St. Mary’s County remains resolute in its commitment to prosecuting cases of child sexual abuse vigorously. By doing so, they aim to send a clear message that these crimes will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

The conviction of Randy Thomas Dindlebeck represents a step toward closure and justice for the victim and their family. It is a testament to the collaboration and determination of everyone involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case. As the community moves forward, efforts to prevent and combat child sexual abuse will remain at the forefront, ensuring the safety and protection of all children in St. Mary’s County.

