LEONARDTOWN, MD (May 17, 2023) – The St. Mary’s County Health Hub is set to open its doors to the community for an open house event on June 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This eagerly anticipated event aims to provide valuable insights into the multitude of services offered by the Health Hub and offer an exclusive tour of the state-of-the-art facility. The Health Hub, operated by the St. Mary’s County Health Department in collaboration with several community partners, offers a diverse range of services, encompassing behavioral health crisis walk-in services, primary care medical services, and interventions addressing crucial life factors influencing health.

With an unwavering commitment to community health and wellness, the St. Mary’s County Health Department is thrilled to showcase the collaborative efforts of the Health Hub and its dedicated partners. Dr. Meena Brewster, the St. Mary’s County Health Officer, expressed her pride in the extensive network of partners that come together to serve the community through the Health Hub. Dr. Brewster encouraged community members to seize this opportunity to witness the abundance of resources available and personally connect with the passionate community partners.

The St. Mary’s County Health Hub stands as a beacon of hope, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the various aspects that impact individual and community health. Beyond the provision of primary medical care and behavioral health crisis walk-in services, the Health Hub recognizes the significance of critical life factors such as employment, financial well-being, violence prevention, youth development, education/literacy, and secure housing.

During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the facility and gain first-hand knowledge about the services offered. From the moment one steps through the doors of the Health Hub, they will be immersed in a supportive environment, designed to foster holistic health and well-being. Whether seeking medical attention, mental health support, or guidance on important life matters, individuals can find a comprehensive range of resources tailored to their unique needs.

The St. Mary’s County Health Hub has become a pivotal resource in the community, nurturing a collaborative approach to healthcare and fostering partnerships that enhance the overall well-being of residents. The open house event aims to underscore the importance of community engagement and raise awareness about the vital role the Health Hub plays in providing accessible and equitable healthcare services.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s County Health Hub and its wide array of services, interested individuals can visit smchd.org/hub. The website offers a wealth of information, providing a glimpse into the incredible work being done to improve the lives of community members. The Health Hub’s commitment to empowering individuals, promoting wellness, and addressing the diverse needs of the community remains unwavering, and the open house presents a unique opportunity to witness the positive impact firsthand.

