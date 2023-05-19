WALDORF, MD (Friday, May 19, 2023) – The Charles County Juneteenth Committee has undergone a transformation, emerging as the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. (Juneteenth Foundation), and is preparing to host its annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration.

This year, the event will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 1 – 6 PM at The Shops at Waldorf Center in Waldorf, MD. As a fully-formed 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the Juneteenth Foundation remains dedicated to providing educational opportunities about Juneteenth, promoting the rich African-American heritage of Charles County, offering scholarships, and supporting BIPOC businesses. This year’s celebration theme is “Summer of Soul,” highlighting joy and kinship.

Natonya Thomas, the General Manager at the Shops at Waldorf Center and board secretary for the Juneteenth Foundation, emphasized the importance of reflecting on the struggles and triumphs of ancestors while celebrating freedom. Thomas stated, “Juneteenth is a day to reflect on the struggle and bondage of our ancestors while celebrating their freedom. Our freedom. It is important that we honor the strength and perseverance of our people and continue to build within black and brown communities.” She expressed her excitement to be part of the planning committee, aiming to pour knowledge, economic growth, history, and fun into the community, ensuring every attendee leaves fulfilled.

The Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration promises a full day of family activities, performances, and the opportunity to support BIPOC-owned small business vendors. Attendees can enjoy traditional African drumming, explore the historical influences of African-Americans in Charles County, participate in African-diasporic culture such as Afro-Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, engage with the Black Cowboys through horseback riding, immerse themselves in the art of storytelling during oratory presentations, and much more.

One of the Juneteenth Foundation’s primary objectives is to honor the achievements of graduating students of African descent through its Scholarship Fund. Last year, the foundation awarded four $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing higher education. This year, a significant portion of the event proceeds will contribute to the Scholarship Fund, assisting high school graduating seniors from Charles County who are of African descent. Eligible seniors must submit a short essay, their final high school report card, and their college acceptance letter.

Since 2020, the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation has united over 5,000 individuals, fostering connections among families, businesses, and cultural organizations to commemorate African-American history and uplift their future. Recognizing the growing visibility of the celebration, the Juneteenth Foundation has made a limited number of sponsorships available. Those interested in sponsoring the Charles County Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration are encouraged to reach out to charlescountyjuneteenth@gmail.com.

As a nonprofit organization, the Juneteenth Foundation welcomes donations to support the growth of the annual community celebration and the scholarship fund. Tax-deductible contributions can be made by sending a check payable to “Charles County Juneteenth Foundation” to PO Box 1234, Waldorf, MD 20604 or by contacting charlescountyjuneteenth@gmail.com to arrange other donation methods. Individuals seeking more information, volunteer opportunities, or ways to get involved can email Deron Tross at charlescountyjuneteenth@gmail.com.

According to Abena McAlliser, a board member of the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation and founder of Woman of Action Charles County (WOACC), “This is the fourth consecutive year that we have come together to bring this celebration to Charles County. Our goal has been to commemorate our ancestors and raise awareness in our community. While we are grateful for the growth of the celebration and increased awareness of the holiday, our work isn’t complete until every individual in our community understands the significance of this day for the African-American community.”

Deron Tross, the board president of the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation, explained the origin of the name Juneteenth, stating, “A combination of the words ‘June’ and ‘Nineteenth’ (19th), Juneteenth is tied to the story of enslaved Blacks in Galveston, TX, who learned about their emancipation nearly 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.”

Angelica Jackson, the board vice-president of the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation and CEO of Phoenix International Incorporated, expressed gratitude to the Charles County community for embracing the annual Juneteenth Celebration. She emphasized the importance of acknowledging the strength of forefathers and foremothers, citing the Adinkra symbol, Sankofa, which urges the examination of the past to understand the path to a better future. Jackson said, “We are legacy holders, and we do not take the responsibility lightly. In this work, we must look back to the past so that we may understand how we became what we are and move forward to a better future. This is what Juneteenth is all about.”

