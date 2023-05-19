Waldorf, MD – The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is gearing up to host an exciting community event this weekend. On Saturday, May 27, the St. Charles Towne Center parking lot will be transformed into a hub of activity as the “2023 Classic Carb Show” rolls into town. Classic car enthusiasts, foodies, and families alike are invited to attend this free event, packed with entertainment, delicious food, and vintage automobiles.

The festival, scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. The St. Charles Towne Center, located at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf, will provide the perfect backdrop for this family-friendly gathering, situated conveniently between Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Classic car aficionados will be in for a treat as they explore the stunning collection of vintage automobiles on display. The show will feature an impressive array of classic cars, meticulously restored to their former glory. From timeless beauties to iconic muscle cars, there will be something for everyone to admire and appreciate.

In addition to the classic cars, visitors will also have the opportunity to indulge their taste buds at the food truck festival. A wide variety of culinary delights will be available, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every craving. From gourmet burgers to delectable desserts, food truck vendors will be serving up a mouthwatering selection of treats throughout the event.

While admission to the festival is free, it’s important to note that there will be fees for activities, food, and product purchases. This is an excellent opportunity for visitors to support local vendors and artists, who will be showcasing their products and talents.

For those interested in showcasing their own classic vehicles, registration is free for this event. Participants can register their cars by clicking here [hyperlink to registration page]. If you’re a food truck operator or vendor and would like to be part of this exciting event, click here [hyperlink to vendor application page] for more information and registration details.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website to gather additional information about the event. For specific inquiries, Rachel Williams can be reached at 301-752-6946 or via email at WilliamRa@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism aims to ensure that this event is accessible to all members of the community. Individuals with special needs can contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258 for assistance.

Make sure not to miss the Food Truck Festival and Classic Car Show at the St. Charles Towne Center this Saturday. With its vibrant atmosphere, impressive car collection, and mouthwatering food options, it’s bound to be a day of fun and excitement for the whole family.

