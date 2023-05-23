St. Mary’s County, MD – Last week, four dedicated members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Staff successfully completed their rigorous training to join the esteemed ranks of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The graduation ceremony, held on Friday, was marked by words of appreciation and admiration for their commitment and resilience.

Warden Mary Ann Thompson expressed her gratitude to the newly minted ERT members, stating, “Thank you as you continue to answer the call.” Recognizing the immense challenges they faced throughout their training, she added, “The mental and physical rigors are beyond challenging.” Thompson’s words highlighted the extraordinary dedication and fortitude required to become a part of the ERT.

Thompson went on to commend the graduates, affirming their exceptional status within the corrections profession. “You have set yourselves apart as the elite in the corrections profession,” she declared. Emphasizing the vital role the ERT plays in maintaining order and security, she added, “When the sea is not calm, we call the ERT.” Thompson’s remarks underscored the critical nature of the ERT’s work and the level of trust placed in these highly trained individuals. Lt. Dunkin, CO Ogas and Sgt. Shontere Credit: St. Mary's County sheriff's Office Lt. Dunkin, CO McCoy and Sgt. Shontere Credit: St. Mary's County sheriff's Office Lt. Dunkin, CO Edelen and Sgt. Shontere Credit: St. Mary's County sheriff's Office Lt. Dunkin, CO Agunbiade and Sgt. Vincent Shontere Credit: St. Mary's County sheriff's Office The newest members of the Emergency Response Team Credit: St. Mary's County sheriff's Office Correctional Officer Dylan McCoy, CO Ayodeji Agunbiade, Sheriff Steve Hall, CO Jason Ogas and CO John Edelen Jr. Credit: St. Mary's County sheriff's Office

Becoming a member of the ERT is no easy feat. The comprehensive training program, which includes over 50 hours of instruction, is a testament to the demanding nature of the role. The program encompasses a wide range of essential skills and knowledge necessary to effectively respond to emergency situations within the detention and rehabilitation center. The training curriculum covers various aspects of crisis management, tactical operations, and specialized equipment usage, ensuring that the ERT members are prepared for any contingency they may encounter.

Lt. William Dunkin, addressing the newly graduated officers, recognized their unwavering commitment throughout the arduous training process. “You all have worked extremely hard and did not give up,” he acknowledged. Dunkin’s words reflected the dedication and perseverance demonstrated by the officers during their training, reinforcing their suitability for the challenging role they would now undertake.

The ERT at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center serves a crucial function in maintaining the safety and security of both staff and inmates. The team’s highly specialized skills and rapid response capabilities are instrumental in diffusing potentially dangerous situations within the facility. By undergoing intensive physical and mental training, the newly inducted officers have equipped themselves to handle a wide array of scenarios that may arise.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office takes immense pride in the professionalism and expertise exhibited by its ERT members. Their presence ensures that the detention and rehabilitation center can effectively handle emergencies, while also fostering an environment of stability and security for all individuals within its walls.

As the four correctional officers take their positions within the ERT, their commitment to public safety and unwavering dedication to duty will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Their graduation serves as a testament to their hard work, resilience, and the significant responsibility they now shoulder as members of the Emergency Response Team.

