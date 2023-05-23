Waldorf, Maryland – A daring crime spree ended on May 16 when officers in Waldorf, Maryland, successfully apprehended a group of suspects involved in a series of car thefts and robberies. The incident unfolded on Crain Highway, where officers noticed two occupied Hyundai vehicles in a business parking lot.

A routine check revealed that both cars had been reported stolen in nearby jurisdictions, prompting the officers to initiate a traffic stop. However, the drivers evaded capture, setting off a pursuit that ultimately led to the unraveling a more extensive criminal network. McQuinn-Woodly, Mahkiyh Azaria Blakeney, Carlisa Monnae Stewart, Anthony Matthew Alston, Vincent Lee Whitaker, Deshaun Deamonte

As the stolen vehicles raced through the town, a 9-1-1 call tipped off the police about suspects who had just robbed a St. Charles Towne Center store. The description provided matched the stolen cars being pursued by law enforcement, confirming a link between the ongoing chase and the robbery. Realizing the imminent danger, the suspects sought refuge at the Smallwood Park and Ride. Attempting to evade capture, they abandoned the stolen cars and hid but were soon apprehended without further incident.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of six individuals, including two adults and four juveniles. The adults, identified as Deshaun Deamonte Whitaker, 18, and Vincent Lee Alston, 21, both hailing from Washington, D.C., face theft charges, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and rogue and vagabond. Whitaker was released on $2,000 unsecured bond, while Alston remains in custody at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The four juveniles were charged with theft and unauthorized motor vehicle use. Initially set to be released to an adult guardian, the situation took an unexpected turn when the guardian and two other females arrived at the police station in another stolen car. After dropping off the juveniles, the trio swiftly left the scene in the stolen vehicle. Authorities began searching for the car, which was later found on a nearby street. Officers observed significant damage to the steering column and a broken back window and ordered everyone out of the vehicle. The driver, however, defied the command, nearly colliding with an officer and trapping him between shrubs and the stolen car. Eventually, the driver managed to escape momentarily, but the vehicle was later confirmed to have been stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction.

The driver, identified as Anthony Matthew Stewart, 19, of Washington, D.C., was swiftly apprehended after a brief foot chase. Stewart faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, providing a false name, and has additional unrelated arrest warrants pending. Three other juveniles were also detained, including a 16-year-old male with active arrest warrants, a 13-year-old female reported missing from a nearby county, and another unidentified juvenile. They were charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and other related offenses.

The three females who arrived at the police station in the stolen car were also arrested and charged. Carlisa Monnae Blackeney, 18, of Washington, D.C., Mahkiyh McQuinn-Woodly, 18, of Hagerstown, and a juvenile female face charges of theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, providing a false name, and rogue and vagabond. Remarkably, investigators discovered that the occupants of all three vehicles were interconnected, unveiling a complex web of criminal activity.

On May 17, a judge released Blackeney and McQuinn-Woodly from the Charles County Detention Center on a $2,000 unsecured bond. Stewart, however, remains in custody at the Charles County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. The diligent efforts of Officers Morrison and Gordon have been instrumental in piecing together the events and establishing the charges against the individuals involved.

Law enforcement agencies are working collaboratively to investigate any potential connections to other crimes in the area. The extensive criminal network and the series of stolen vehicles highlight the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to combat such activities.

The successful resolution of this case demonstrates the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies when working together to combat crime. The cooperation and support of the community are integral in this ongoing fight against criminal elements.

