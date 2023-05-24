Charles County, MD – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is proud to announce that Officer Keegan Dunn has been honored as the First Responder of the Year for 2022 by the Sons of the American Legion Harry White Wilmer Post 82. Officer Dunn, who joined the CCSO in April of 2022, has been serving in the Patrol Operations Division since the beginning of his career.

This prestigious award was bestowed upon Officer Dunn in recognition of his exceptional actions during a critical incident. On August 17, 2022, officers from the CCSO responded to a distress call reporting the theft of a firearm by a male subject, who subsequently fled the scene on foot. The family, concerned for the subject’s well-being, revealed that he was in the midst of a mental health episode. Officer Dunn, while en route to the scene, located the individual on foot. Officer Keegan Dunn Named Sons of the American Legion 2022 First Responder of the Year Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

As Officer Dunn approached the subject, he noticed the handgun tucked into the man’s waistband. Acting swiftly and decisively, Dunn took immediate action to detain the armed individual, putting himself in harm’s way. Despite a struggle, Officer Dunn successfully apprehended the man, ensuring his safety, and facilitating the necessary help he required.

In recognition of his heroic efforts and his commitment to the safety of others, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office presented Officer Dunn with the Meritorious Service Award in November 2022. Sheriff Berry commended Officer Dunn for his swift actions and commendable judgment during the incident.

“Officer Dunn’s quick actions and sound judgment that day prevented potential harm to the armed man, officers, and others,” stated Sheriff Berry. “Every day, our officers face situations that put their lives on the line. I commend Officer Dunn and all our officers for their selfless service to Charles County. Furthermore, I would like to express my gratitude to the Sons of the American Legion for their continuous recognition of our law enforcement’s dedication and commitment.”

The Sons of the American Legion Harry White Wilmer Post 82, a patriotic organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, recognizes and honors outstanding first responders each year. This esteemed award highlights Officer Dunn’s exceptional bravery and selflessness in the face of danger.

Officer Dunn’s achievement serves as a testament to the high caliber of law enforcement professionals within the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community they serve remains steadfast.

The CCSO remains dedicated to upholding their mission of providing effective and efficient law enforcement services while fostering positive relationships with the community. The recognition bestowed upon Officer Dunn exemplifies the department’s commitment to excellence and reinforces the importance of their work in safeguarding the lives of Charles County residents.

Officer Dunn’s recognition as the First Responder of the Year for 2022 by the Sons of the American Legion not only acknowledges his individual heroism but also serves as a reminder of the courage and dedication displayed by all law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day.

