LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) commenced their latest session with a joint meeting alongside the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The gathering served as a platform for addressing important matters concerning the county’s governance and infrastructure.

The session kicked off with the customary invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda. As a show of recognition, the Commissioners proceeded to present proclamations honoring Stoke Smart, National Emergency Services Week, and National Public Works Week. These commendations celebrated the outstanding contributions made by individuals and organizations in these respective fields.

Subsequently, the floor was opened for public hearings on two significant proposals. The first involved the Proposed Road Naming and Addressing Manual, which sought to streamline and enhance the county’s addressing system. The second hearing pertained to the 17th Amendment proposal for the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan. Citizens were encouraged to provide their valuable input during the public comment period, which will remain open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Transitioning to matters of public health, the Commissioners reconvened as the Board of Health to address pertinent issues. This dedicated session allowed for focused discussions on matters affecting the well-being and safety of St. Mary’s County residents.

Following the Board of Health meeting, the Commissioners turned their attention to the critical task of setting rates and approving the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating and Capital Budget. This crucial step in the county’s financial planning ensures the allocation of resources to meet the needs and priorities of the community.

During the County Administrator’s allotted time, the Commissioners made significant decisions impacting various departments and initiatives. Notably, they approved a budget amendment for the Department of Human Resources, which increased funding to the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) trust and raised benefit payments. This action further underscores the county’s commitment to supporting its workforce.

Furthermore, the Department of Recreation & Parks’ application to the Maryland Bikeways Program Funding received the Commissioners’ nod of approval. This funding will contribute to the enhancement and expansion of biking infrastructure within the county, promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle for its residents. Additionally, the purchase of 46961 Bradley Blvd, Lexington Park from Willows Run, LLP was greenlit, signaling the county’s ongoing efforts to invest in key properties that will benefit the community.

In other administrative matters, the CSMC announced that they would not convene on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The subsequent regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9 a.m., giving commissioners time to address pressing matters and prepare for future deliberations. For those interested in accessing CSMC decisions and relevant public documents, they are available on the county government website through BoardDocs. Furthermore, live coverage of CSMC meetings can be viewed on SMCG Channel 95 on Tuesday mornings, with replays on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel offers on-demand viewing of these meetings.

The joint meeting between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Metropolitan Commission highlights their commitment to collaborative governance and the pursuit of the county’s development. By engaging with citizens and addressing critical issues head-on, these meetings serve as a testament to St. Mary’s County’s dedication to serving its residents and fostering progress within the community.

