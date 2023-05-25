Historic St. Mary’s City, a renowned historical site in Maryland, is inviting visitors aged 18 and older to participate in their popular Adults Only tour titled “Sin and Scandal.” The registration for this intriguing tour is now open, offering two opportunities to experience it on June 23 and June 24, 2023. The program promises an evening filled with captivating stories and vignettes derived from court records of 17th-century Maryland, featuring frank discussions on topics such as sexuality and infidelity.

The tour, which gained recognition for its exceptional content, received the Maryland Preservation Award for Excellence in Public Programming from the Maryland Historical Trust in 2019. It was also bestowed with the prestigious 2020 Leadership in History award by the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH), highlighting its significant contribution to the preservation and interpretation of local history.

The “Sin and Scandal” tour takes visitors on a captivating journey through the intriguing court cases of the 17th century. This interactive experience delves into hot-button topics and addresses the scandalous aspects of life during that era. The tour showcases real stories from documented cases, providing an authentic glimpse into the lives of individuals living in that time period. At the heart of the tour lies a compelling love story, defying societal norms and exemplifying the enduring power of love.

Participants of the Adults Only tour should be prepared to explore the tour’s themes rain or shine. Registration is mandatory and must be completed in advance. Interested individuals can secure their spots by contacting (301) 994-4371 or (301) 994-4372, or by emailing hsmcc.groups@maryland.gov. Payment in full is required at the time of registration, with the after-hours program priced at $20 per person ($15 for HSMC members).

The availability of the Adults Only tour at Historic St. Mary’s City presents a unique opportunity for visitors to delve into the captivating history of 17th-century Maryland. By authentic narratives derived from court records, the tour offers a vivid portrayal of the era’s social dynamics and sheds light on controversial subjects that shaped the lives of the people at that time. With limited spots available, interested individuals are encouraged to secure their registrations promptly to ensure a place on this highly sought-after tour.

For more information about the “Sin and Scandal” Adults Only tour or to register, please get in touch with Historic St. Mary’s City at the provided phone numbers or email addresses. Immerse yourself in the compelling history of Maryland and discover the captivating stories that lie within Historic St. Mary’s City.

