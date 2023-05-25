Charles County, USA – Sheriff Troy D. Berry proudly announced the graduation of four esteemed officers from the Center for Public Safety 545th School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. Lieutenant Anthony Celia, Lieutenant William Welch, Lieutenant Ryan Taylor, and Sergeant Jessica Minor have successfully completed the intensive leadership and management education program, equipping them for senior command positions within the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The School of Police Staff and Command is renowned for its comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare experienced law enforcement professionals for success in leadership roles. Sheriff Berry expressed his admiration for the dedication and commitment displayed by the officers and their families throughout the rigorous academic program. He stated, “Participating in this rigorous academic program requires a great deal of time, commitment, and dedication from these officers and their families. I am extremely proud of their commitment and look forward to their continued success as leaders within our Agency.” From Left to Right: Captain Brian Gardiner, CCDC Deputy Director Ryan Ross, Lieutenant Ryan Taylor, Lieutenant Anthony Celia, Lieutenant William Welch, Mrs. Gloria Minor (standing in for Sergeant Jessica Minor), Sheriff Troy Berry, Major David Kelly, Captain Matthew Dixon, Captain Joseph Pratta, and Captain Caroline Baker

Over a period of ten weeks, the officers resided on campus, immersing themselves in a traditional classroom setting. The curriculum provided upper-level college instruction on a wide range of subjects, including planning and policies, media relations, organizational behavior, budgeting and resource allocation, human resources, and contemporary policing, among others.

The program challenged the students academically, with written examinations, projects, presentations, quizzes, and a staff study paper forming essential components of the curriculum. Successful completion of the program may award students a total of six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Established in 1936, the Center for Public Safety at Northwestern University has been dedicated to expanding education and training opportunities for the law enforcement community. Initially focused on university-based education, the Center now offers a diverse range of courses and programs in police training, management training, and executive development.

The School of Police Staff and Command, which held its inaugural session in 1983, has garnered a stellar reputation over the years. It has proudly graduated over 30,000 officers, both nationally and internationally. The program’s effectiveness in shaping law enforcement leaders has made it a highly sought-after educational opportunity for professionals in the field.

Lieutenant Anthony Celia expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to attend the School of Police Staff and Command, saying, “This program has been an invaluable experience that has enhanced my leadership skills and broadened my understanding of modern law enforcement practices. I look forward to implementing the knowledge and techniques I have acquired in my future endeavors.”

The graduation of Lieutenant Anthony Celia, Lieutenant William Welch, Lieutenant Ryan Taylor, and Sergeant Jessica Minor marks a significant milestone in their careers and highlights the commitment of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to providing its officers with opportunities for professional growth and development. The knowledge and expertise gained from the School of Police Staff and Command will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of these officers as they assume leadership roles within the agency.

As they move forward in their careers, these graduates will serve as role models and mentors to their fellow officers, inspiring a culture of excellence and effective leadership within the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The agency, under the guidance of Sheriff Troy D. Berry, remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the community through the continuous advancement of its law enforcement personnel.

Like this: Like Loading...