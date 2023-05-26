Prince Frederick, MD, May 25, 2023 – The Calvert County community came together on May 12 at The Hall at Huntingtown to support a worthy cause and indulge in an evening of exquisite cuisine, local wines, and lively dancing. The 10th annual Culinary Event proved to be a resounding success, raising over $143,000 for Hospice of the Chesapeake.

In June 2022, Calvert Hospice joined the esteemed brand family of Hospice of the Chesapeake as an affiliate. While the organization now serves families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties, it remains committed to ensuring that local resources directly benefit local programs. The funds raised from this event will be instrumental in expanding and fortifying programs within Calvert County, providing essential support to patients and families coping with illness and loss. Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady, left, poses with CalvertHealth President and CEO Jeremy Bradford. Enjoying the dance floor are Theresa Johnson, left, and Kathy Maney. From left are Hospice of the Chesapeake Board Member Greg Kernan, Sarah Simmons, President and CEO Mike Brady, Calvert County Commissioner Catherine Grasso, Frank Grasso, John Miller and Chief Operating Officer Becky Miller.

Expressing their gratitude, Hospice of the Chesapeake acknowledged the unwavering support of numerous sponsors who contributed to the success of the event. Among the Vintners Blend sponsors were APOD Group, Constellation Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Floor Systems, J. W. Graner Excavating, Inc., Kelly Generator & Equipment, and Maertens Jewelers. The event also received generous backing from Malbec sponsors Gail Siegel – O’Brien Realty, Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Rymer & Associates, P.A., and Mike & Karen Sharpe, as well as Rosé sponsors Calvert Dermatology, SMECO, and Sunset Terrace Solomons LLC. The community is grateful for the support of Pinot Noir sponsors CalvertHealth and Matt and Carmen Gambrill, along with many other contributors.

In addition to the sponsors, Hospice of the Chesapeake extends its appreciation to its event partners, whose invaluable contributions helped make the Culinary Event a memorable evening. The Hall at Huntingtown provided a stunning venue for the occasion, while Maryland Country Caterers tantalized guests’ taste buds with their delectable creations. Floral Expressions adorned the venue with breathtaking floral arrangements, and Event Pro ensured that every detail was meticulously planned and executed. NightLife added to the ambiance with their vibrant entertainment, making the evening truly unforgettable.

The success of the 10th annual Culinary Event highlights the profound dedication and generosity of the Calvert County community. By rallying together, individuals from all walks of life demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of illness and loss. Through their contributions, they have enabled Hospice of the Chesapeake to continue its vital mission of providing compassionate care and support to patients and families during their most difficult times.

Hospice of the Chesapeake remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional end-of-life care and bereavement support services. With the support of events like the Culinary Event, the organization can expand its reach and touch the lives of more individuals in need. As the Calvert County community looks back on this year’s successful gathering, they can take pride in knowing that their compassion and generosity have made a meaningful difference in their local community.

